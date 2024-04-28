Let Them Fight: Native American Activist Tells Palestinian Protesters They're Not Welcome on Native Land

The Left always ends up eating their own. In the game of intersectionality, whoever checks the most boxes wins. The prize? Being the biggest 'victim' of 'oppression.'

So when two factions meet -- like Palestinian protesters and Native American activists -- who wins?W

Well, it seems the Palestinian protesters on sheer brute force. Watch (and grab the popcorn):

Native American activist gets savagely assaulted by masked mob of Palestine activists at UCLA for holding a sign saying ‘Hamas supporters are not welcome on Native Land.’



Lani Dawn was surrounded by a group of men who ripped her sign to shreds. pic.twitter.com/cUJP4s9EHp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2024

The whole 'colonization' argument backfired on them, huh?

Her sign was destroyed by the protests. pic.twitter.com/XpLYrGWCax — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2024

They seem lovely.

last night they showed the crowd at the NFL draft thousands of people and not one was wearing a mask tell me again why are the pro Palestine protesters all wearing mask ? — Zee Strong (@ZeeStrong60) April 26, 2024

We all know why.

And it ain't because of COVID.

kind of hypocritical for them to not respect native people telling them not to occupy. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) April 27, 2024

They've also set up camps with strictly-enforced borders, while calling for open U.S. borders. Hypocrisy is kinda their thing.

Mass arrests for all involved. They have to follow the laws and guidelines for protesting. She has every right to protest like they do. They cannot assault someone. — Pebs (@Pebs0512) April 26, 2024

They'll never be arrested or charged or fined.

Who knew? 🤷‍♂️



They don't like Native Americans either. — Jack Salmon (@seamonkey10) April 26, 2024

Heh.

Curious to see if all the ppl who got mad over Covington Catholic will have anything to say about this https://t.co/wmg0uvQdQE — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 28, 2024

This is (D)ifferent.

Somehow.

I remember how the media frothed when a kid in a MAGA hat committed the crime of smiling at a “Native American activist.” https://t.co/Oy01w4Zep1 — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) April 27, 2024

But others had the same question.

What does the intersectionality manual have to say about a Native American woman being physically bullied by male terrorist supporters? https://t.co/v5JHohWnHc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 27, 2024

The intersectionality manual is probably 1,200 pages long. Gonna take a while to figure out who is the oppressed vs. oppressor here.

It's interesting to see the people that everyone on the Left have claimed to defend all these years are the very ones that they're attacking.



There is no dealing with these people. https://t.co/yc7lkxVIRP pic.twitter.com/1FYxjVt7BG — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) April 27, 2024

Nope.

No dealing with them. No reasoning with them.

I mean, this is assault. They're not peacefully protesting, they're a violent mob. The longer UCLA & police allow this to happen, the worse it will get. https://t.co/52Ge72uxAq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 27, 2024

At this point, we can only assume they want it to get worse.

It’s the religion of the day.

BLM and climate change are so passé.



I recommend following a true religion — Bill Thompson (@bthompson_bill) April 26, 2024

Nailed it.

They didn't get rid of religion, they just created a whole bunch of new ones.

I couldn’t understand why they are wearing masks if they’re believing

their agenda they are hiding from what — Munassar Al Suroor منصر ال سرور (@munassar2011) April 26, 2024

They're never going to face consequences, so why keep hiding?

When the intersectionality hierarchy collides. https://t.co/t82fH3Ymg1 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 27, 2024

It collides hard.

Look at them colonizing indigenous lands https://t.co/ss3RkxZrp7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2024

Suddenly, not a bad thing anymore.

Why is that?