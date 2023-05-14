As Twitchy readers know, DeSantis shared Daniel Penny’s legal defense ‘Give Send Go’ and offered his (and America’s) support. Oh, and blasting Soros-backed Bragg was a nice touch.

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

Note, Penny has raised over a million dollars for his defense and the fund keeps growing. This is probably why Chris Murphy stepped on his own … foot … trying to somehow own DeSantis. Interesting how he doesn’t list a source or anything for his little murder rate stat.

Why is Florida’s murder rate 65% higher than New York’s murder rate? Bad luck? The humidity? Or maybe deciding to make it easy for criminals to get guns is more “pro-criminal” than making it hard for criminals to get guns. https://t.co/pgBSq8Dj23 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 13, 2023

Nice try Chris but WRONG.

And c’mon, is it funny to make fun of murder victims? Bad luck. Humidity?

Tacky, as usual.

Because it’s not — aka (@akafacehots) May 14, 2023

Why is California's murder rate 50% higher than New Yorks? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) May 13, 2023

From Reuters: The data does not include full reports from agencies including the New York City Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the San Francisco Police Department and Arizona's Phoenix Police Department. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) May 14, 2023

Oopsie.

@RonDeSantisFL Sorry Chris, stop spewing two year old data. In the age of the Internet why does the CDC not have 2022 data in May of 2023? — Jim 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@jimkaldem) May 13, 2023

Lol Murphy doesn't take a weekend off to push his propaganda — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) May 13, 2023

In Florida, we arrest and charge people with crimes. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) May 13, 2023

Crazy talk.

Please get @CommunityNotes on this dishonest statement. It seems Chris Murphy is measuring raw numbers, not per capita, which makes his statement of murder *rate* inaccurate or dishonest. pic.twitter.com/453uZrAGim — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 14, 2023

Oopsie again.

No wonder Chris didn’t share a source for his claim. It was BS.

Because they actually charge criminals. NY does not. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 13, 2023

His data pic.twitter.com/NzuXYYYvF0 — American Terminator Skull (@AmericanTermin) May 13, 2023

You are a totalitarian — YachtMoney (@yat023) May 14, 2023

Hey, @CommunityNotes: Chris is lying. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 14, 2023

Because you literally made the number up — Scott C ""Panem Et Circenses" (@ScottC20012) May 13, 2023

Womp.

Womp.

Womp.

***

