As Twitchy readers know, DeSantis shared Daniel Penny’s legal defense ‘Give Send Go’ and offered his (and America’s) support. Oh, and blasting Soros-backed Bragg was a nice touch.

Note, Penny has raised over a million dollars for his defense and the fund keeps growing. This is probably why Chris Murphy stepped on his own … foot … trying to somehow own DeSantis. Interesting how he doesn’t list a source or anything for his little murder rate stat.

Nice try Chris but WRONG.

And c’mon, is it funny to make fun of murder victims? Bad luck. Humidity?

Tacky, as usual.

No wonder Chris didn’t share a source for his claim. It was BS.

