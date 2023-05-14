Would appear the Left isn’t Left enough for the far-Left and the far-Left isn’t Left enough for the crazy super-duper Left. Or something? Honestly, we don’t speak Lefty all that well and when they really get to frothing we sort of have to check out BUT it would appear they’re taking issue with Biden.

Maybe?

Or maybe they’re still trying to figure out who the biggest victim of all is.

Either way, grab your popcorn because THIS is entertaining AF.

Blue MAGA Washington Democrats support the destruction of Ukraine. They know that the war was orchestrated by Obama, Nuland (2014 coup )Biden and others , but none of that matters. They embrace the MSM narrative because it lessens their guilt. Ukraine knows!!! pic.twitter.com/Ybu7eADC4v — Bluehart 🇬🇧🇧🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 (@Bluehart007) May 14, 2023

Washington Democrats support war.

Duh.

What, did you Lefties really think it was Republicans pushing for endless wars? That’s adorable.

The blue MAGA crowd has given themselves permission to behave in any corrupt or unethical manner as long as they feel it is anti-Trump. — #dorein24 (@TimEcklund1) May 13, 2023

This person isn’t wrong.

#BlueMAGA is when Democrats/Leftists/Commies end up lying about multiple things & claim it as "fact". For example they claim Biden is not a racist or they claim Kyle Rittenhouse killed 3 black guys. Both of these claims are false. pic.twitter.com/ar6Q4H0gP3 — Ninja-X³🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@schooltrashers) May 13, 2023

Hrm.

I wish all the Blue MAGA voters who constantly lie about how great Obamacare is actually had to be on it. Nothing has destroyed our healthcare system more than the right wing corporate ACA. https://t.co/WzKEh3tK0I — citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) May 13, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is hilarious. Democrats are keeping Blue MAGA trending by arguing over it. pic.twitter.com/F48dGCtAet — Phil (@PaleoPhil) May 14, 2023

Yes, we’ve been giggling all morning.

Blue MAGA was not made up by the right. It is a term coined by people who are left of the Democrats. Blue MAGA is the "vote blue no matter who" crowd. It's the Democrat political cult. — Billy Tyler (@Billy_Tyler_x) May 14, 2023

Joe Biden is an infamous serial liar. But don't tell Blue MAGA that. https://t.co/Yrjl96TfSS — 💀Tildo Baggins💀 (@RealTBaggins) May 13, 2023

Under the Blue MAGA House Dem wish list, this year 68k+ will die, 500k+ will go bankrupt & 50m claims will be denied due to profit-driven health insurance At a time when Americans can't afford copays/deductibles We don’t need more insurers. We need #M4A but Blue MAGA opposes it https://t.co/0oFP8XvNlJ pic.twitter.com/sgIwMexHjf — Lyn Anne 🍎 (@LynAnneM4A) May 12, 2023

Blue MAGA actually thinks their corporate propaganda is real …… Turn off the MSNBC.#BlueMAGA pic.twitter.com/A8QvfI7tHF — Matt Darmanin 🇺🇸🌈🌻🌹 (@MattDarmanin85) May 14, 2023

#BlueMAGA is the dumbest “comeback” for us telling them the truth, that their in a cult. It’s pathetic. pic.twitter.com/hq8uYXkdu4 — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) May 13, 2023

Democrats: “You have to vote for the corrupt warmonger with dementia or else America will be overrun by fascism." Blue MAGA response: “Okay, we’ll vote for the corrupt warmonger with dementia.” Proper response: “We need to tear down the entire fucking system.” — jim phillips ☮️☭🕊🇵🇸🇾🇪🖖 (@jmnphillips1) May 6, 2023

This is true! In my years I have experienced cruel and dehumanizing trolling from k-hive, g-hive, MAGA, MPPers, Dore-hive, Hinkle followers, and Blue Maga. One thing in common with all of them is sycophantic ideation and hero worship that = cult-like behavior and hate. https://t.co/2QIVRsKasZ — Zana Day 🔥 Lefties stop the hero worship! (@ZeynabDay) May 6, 2023

Heh.

Told you.

