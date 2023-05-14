Daniel Penny totally has white privilege being arrested for protecting people from a maniac on the subway. Totally.

At least that’s what Mehdi Hasan seems to think. OH WAIT, he’s upset Reuters didn’t call him a white supremacist MURDERING monster or something in their tweet … that’s passive voice and white privilege. Or something?

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

This is what white privilege looks like – the irrelevant former job title, the passive voice. Black and brown alleged killers don’t get media coverage like this. https://t.co/EdGlFZ9ySl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 14, 2023

Mehdi should just admit he hates this guy because he’s white and served his country. Also, Reuters, once a Marine always a Marine – ask any Marine, they’ll tell you there’s no such thing as a former Marine.

You’re such a petty small man.

Hey tell us some more about who kills who, you racist scum. Truth is you’re racist against white people. Just admit you hate white people. I don’t think you have enough balls to admit it but I promise it’s on full display because all you do… pic.twitter.com/JdPK1GyI0k — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) May 14, 2023

You don’t see the irony at all in this tweet? Like minority “killers” don’t get coverage period, because they don’t fit YOUR narrative. You give white people all the coverage to try and paint them as “racist criminals,” you really should cover more minorities who protect people… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) May 14, 2023

Bingo.

Minority killers don’t get the coverage … trans killers even get their manifestos hidden.

But sure, WHITE PRIVILEGE.

Privilege is smashing an elderly woman in the face, attempting to snatch a 7 year old, and being arrested 40+ times but yet out on the streets. 🤡 — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) May 14, 2023

There ya’ go.

People using terms like "white privilege" are pushing an agenda that is not concerned about justice. — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@Scotty_2017) May 14, 2023

This is your take after the press has been non-stop portraying a violent dirtbag with 40+ arrests who threatened randoms on the subway as a victimized Michael Jackson impersonator? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 14, 2023

Where was the media coverage when Jordan Neely attempted to kidnap a 7 year old girl? What was he planning to do to her? Want to talk about privilege, he only got 4 months for that. — Ghost of Chloe the Bulldog (@CBulldogTrader) May 14, 2023

Hey look, Medhi is still doing the race-hustle.

I thought he would have grown out of that by now. — SaintStephenSays (@NewProtectorate) May 14, 2023

Psh, like other Leftists, this is all he knows.

HAAAAAA

OMG.

Now that is privilege.

***

