Daniel Penny totally has white privilege being arrested for protecting people from a maniac on the subway. Totally.

At least that’s what Mehdi Hasan seems to think. OH WAIT, he’s upset Reuters didn’t call him a white supremacist MURDERING monster or something in their tweet … that’s passive voice and white privilege. Or something?

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

Mehdi should just admit he hates this guy because he’s white and served his country. Also, Reuters, once a Marine always a Marine – ask any Marine, they’ll tell you there’s no such thing as a former Marine.

Bingo.

Minority killers don’t get the coverage … trans killers even get their manifestos hidden.

But sure, WHITE PRIVILEGE.

There ya’ go.

Psh, like other Leftists, this is all he knows.

HAAAAAA

OMG.

Now that is privilege.

***

***

