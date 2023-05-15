Now this is really something else … we know the mainstream media has all but become the propaganda arm of the Biden administration but this is bad, even for them. Even for CNN, and our expectations are really and truly so very low for them to begin with.

We find ourselves disappointed in an outlet we thought could be no more disappointing.

Way to go guys.

Look at this:

Despite warnings about a potential surge in migrants that sent thousands of federal personnel to the southern US border, officials said the days after the expiration of Title 42 saw fewer migrants arriving at the border than initially expected. https://t.co/JbEgvGOr9t — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2023

From CNN:

Despite warnings about a potential surge in migrants that sent thousands of federal personnel to the southern US border, officials said the days after the expiration of a Covid-related border restriction policy known as Title 42 saw fewer migrants arriving at the border than initially expected. Ahead of the policy’s expiration, long lines formed at checkpoints and makeshift encampments proliferated in border communities. Over the past two days, in contrast, US border authorities saw a 50% drop in the number of migrant encounters along the US southern border, compared to earlier in the week before Title 42 ended, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.

Sort of like saying, ‘Sure, this dude was murdered BUT the murder wasn’t quite as bad as we expected.’

Welcome to 2023.

The officials lied. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) May 15, 2023

Despite warnings about a potential surge in journalism that might inform Americans, officials are happy to see that the hacktivists at CNN remain lying propagandists, as initially expected. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 15, 2023

What happened to lawful citizenship?? — Lusinski (@LusinskiS) May 15, 2023

Psh. Don’t be silly.

NEW: Video courtesy of TX Congressman @RepTonyGonzales office shows significant overcrowding in Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso, TX on Friday. He says they have a max capacity of around 1,000, but there were 6,000 that day. This room capacity 120, but had 750 pic.twitter.com/4cdULVXXTO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

Yikes.

Since Friday, illegal crossings have plummeted in El Paso, so capacity has likely gotten eased up significantly via releases. This video is a snapshot of what it was like on Friday. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

… eased up significantly via releases.

But you know, it wasn’t nearly as bad as they thought it would be.

RIGHT.

CNN foiled AGAIN!

***

Related:

Joe Rogan blasts obviously-staged ‘Patriot Front’ as only HE can and it’s simply PERFECTION (watch)

#BlueMAGA trends as the Left, far-Left, and crazy super-duper Left tear each other apart and LOL

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ hilariously crushes smug gun control activists – no really (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!