The Left sure has been working hard to rewrite COVID history, especially when it comes to Joe Biden. How quickly they want us to forget how Biden told millions of Americans they were in for a winter of death and illness for refusing the vaccine, how his administration tried forcing the vaccine on people in the private world and how he DID force people in the federal government to take it.

Or you know, lose their jobs.

Elon Musk has been quite vocal about calling the authoritarians out, especially Biden:

And for whatever reason, Weeble Wobble Alexander Vindman got his britches all bunched up over it.

We suppose some people just can’t handle the truth.

Waaaaaanh.

And the irony of this guy calling anyone else a liar.

Elon might as well just tell him to talk to the hand.

We see what she did there.

Ouch.

Tough crowd.

But so deserved.

Maybe his wife Rachel can hand him the mirror we keep suggesting she use.

***

