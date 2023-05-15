The Left sure has been working hard to rewrite COVID history, especially when it comes to Joe Biden. How quickly they want us to forget how Biden told millions of Americans they were in for a winter of death and illness for refusing the vaccine, how his administration tried forcing the vaccine on people in the private world and how he DID force people in the federal government to take it.

Or you know, lose their jobs.

Elon Musk has been quite vocal about calling the authoritarians out, especially Biden:

Until the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s vaccination decree, he tried to demand that we fire all unvaccinated personnel – some of our finest people https://t.co/Li1E8Pif5M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2023

And for whatever reason, Weeble Wobble Alexander Vindman got his britches all bunched up over it.

We suppose some people just can’t handle the truth.

Waaaaaanh.

And the irony of this guy calling anyone else a liar.

This single tweet perfectly displays Vindman’s mode of operation. When confronted with irrefutable data, evidence, and video documentation, his response is to call someone a “liar.” Why? Because his chosen NARRATIVE and BELIEFS are more important than the truth. Thus, his… https://t.co/C1KI3UiX4f — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 15, 2023

Elon might as well just tell him to talk to the hand.

Prove him wrong — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) May 15, 2023

Biden? Yeah we know. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 15, 2023

We see what she did there.

*Oxygen thief — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) May 15, 2023

Coward. Turncoat. Traitor. Vindman. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) May 14, 2023

Ouch.

Tough crowd.

But so deserved.

How is he lying? How is he a conspiracist? Or a conspirator? — JessBlane1122 (@blane1122) May 14, 2023

Great description of yourself. — JennVols (@JennVols) May 14, 2023

Maybe his wife Rachel can hand him the mirror we keep suggesting she use.

