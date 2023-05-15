Biden and Garland really want right-wing domestic terrorism to be a thing. Even when that’s not necessarily the truth …

C’mon, nobody has ever accused anyone in this administration to be honest or truthful about anything.

Kyle Becker did a pretty awesome job summing this all up in a thread highlighting how much left-wing domestic terrorism the Biden admin has been actively ignoring. Take a gander:

Horrible story.

Remember how they blamed the SUV he drove for the deaths? Good times.

Police dismissed Waukesha suspect’s radical BLM views …

Because of course, they did.

It was the red SUV, you know.

Awww yes, the mostly peaceful RIOTS of 2020.

But the right-wing is the problem.

Because he wasn’t right-wing.

(D)uh.

The Biden admin just keeps on weaponizing federal agencies.

Yay us.

***

