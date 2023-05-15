Biden and Garland really want right-wing domestic terrorism to be a thing. Even when that’s not necessarily the truth …

C’mon, nobody has ever accused anyone in this administration to be honest or truthful about anything.

Kyle Becker did a pretty awesome job summing this all up in a thread highlighting how much left-wing domestic terrorism the Biden admin has been actively ignoring. Take a gander:

Remember the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack? That's when Darrell E. Brooks. a BLM supporter and Black nationalist, intentionally drove his SUV into a parade filled with children, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Prosecutor Zachary A. Wittchow gave an opening… pic.twitter.com/6zPihN8AAY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

Horrible story.

Remember how they blamed the SUV he drove for the deaths? Good times.

"Durand was one of six people killed after a red SUV sped into Waukesha’s Christmas parade that Sunday afternoon. More than 60 people were injured, 18 of whom were children. The city of Waukesha confirmed the names of five victims as Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71;… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

Police Dismiss Waukesha Suspect’s Radical BLM Views – Downplay Racial Motive with Excuse for Parade Massacrehttps://t.co/q2QvdTlmEn — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

Police dismissed Waukesha suspect’s radical BLM views …

Because of course, they did.

It was the red SUV, you know.

At least 25 Americans were killed during protests and political unrest in 2020https://t.co/7Ajp2n4tIL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

Awww yes, the mostly peaceful RIOTS of 2020.

But the right-wing is the problem.

"While weighing in on threat of domestic terrorism in the United States, Garland clearly made a distinction between right-wing extremism and far-left extremism." “I certainly agree that we are facing a more dangerous period than we did in Oklahoma City at that time,” Garland… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

"Though curfews are lifting and protests remain predominantly peaceful, the death toll from two weeks of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continues to creep upward, with at least 19 people—a majority of whom are black—now dead. "In addition to these 19 known… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

"None of it appeared to hint at what he would do next. On Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said, Mr. Green, 25, drove a dark blue Nissan sedan from nearby Virginia to the United States Capitol and plowed into two police officers protecting the grounds, killing one and… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

"The suspect in the death of a Capitol Police officer described himself on Facebook as a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, who has repeatedly promoted anti-Semitism. The suspect, Noah R. Green, 25, was identified by two law enforcement officials and… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

This lone attacker killed more police officers than the J6 rioters. Again, not "domestic terrorism."https://t.co/6VdqmxB0l6 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2023

Because he wasn’t right-wing.

(D)uh.

The NYC subway mass shooter, who opened fire on unsuspecting passengers while at a Brooklyn station, was on the FBI’s terror watch list until 2019. “The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting was on the FBI’s terrorist radar in New Mexico until 2019, according to a report – and… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 15, 2023

The Biden administration even issued a "pre-warning" over Trump supporters potentially launching domestic terrorist attacks over the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. No such attacks ever happened. No was there any real-world justification for Trump supporters (not far-right extremists, a… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 15, 2023

The U.S.' federal law enforcement agencies may state their their mission is to provide Americans with security, but their weaponization by radical ideologues has turned them into security threats themselves. The U.S. Congress needs to exercise maximum oversight over these… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 15, 2023

The Biden admin just keeps on weaponizing federal agencies.

Yay us.

