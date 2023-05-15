Oh good, Generation Z strikes again. Maxwell Alejandro Frost thought he was making a good point here by complaining about those who claim Republicans and Democrats are just two sides of the same coin. Unfortunately, for him, his example was really stupid.

Like impressively stupid.

In fact, this editor cannot come up with an accurate enough descriptor for how stupid this tweet is (if you’d like to make a suggestion, leave us a comment, seriously). Take a look:

I need everyone to stop drawing this false equivalence when talking about the fascist right & progressives in office. One is banning books, removing electeds from office, & taking away civil rights. The other wants healthcare, to protect our planet, good wages, & housing. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) May 13, 2023

The Right wants to kick puppies, starve orphans, and kill grandma while the Left wants to give people a bunch of free stuff. Ugh, you can always tell when young people are simply too ignorant to function, and Maxwell is one of those young people. We get it, he’s trying to be all ‘activist’ and stuff but it just comes off as uninformed and quite frankly boring hogwash. He followed up with this:

That’s not no damn two sides of the same coin lmao. Give me a break — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) May 13, 2023

Someone wanna tell Maxwell who the real fascists are?

‘fAsCiSm Is GoOd WhEn My SiDe DoEs It!’ pic.twitter.com/c8v6JdYWAK — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) May 14, 2023

Which books are being banned? Be specific. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 14, 2023

That one book. You know, the one!

Everyone's the hero of their own story. Your story isn't even interesting, dude. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 14, 2023

It’s really bad when your trolling isn’t even interesting enough for people to bother reading.

Correction: you’re an anti-American Communist. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) May 14, 2023

You are so bad at your job — 𝐵𝓁𝑜𝑜𝒹 𝑅𝑒𝒹 𝐹𝓁𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒹𝒶 🩸🇺🇸 (@NotListeningFJB) May 13, 2023

Perhaps if you protected ALL civil rights instead of picking and choosing which you support and protect and which ones you seek to actively undermine and destroy, you wouldn’t catch the both sides argument. — Boss Chonk (@bosschonk) May 13, 2023

Oh bless your heart child . — Isable Jones (@IsableJones919) May 13, 2023

It doesn't say much for your confidence in your "progressive" ideas if you have to lie about what the other side is doing or thinks — Gen X Jamie (@jamiemoulthrop) May 14, 2023

This is tht lies the progressive left like @MaxwellFrostFL want you to believe

We are not taking away rights, and we are protecting children

And progressives aren't giving you anything, but trying to steal from others and put you under the governments boot — undercover Tim (@secretagenttim) May 13, 2023

Bingo.

So in a way, Maxwell is right … just not the way he thought.

***

***

