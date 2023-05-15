Oh good, Generation Z strikes again. Maxwell Alejandro Frost thought he was making a good point here by complaining about those who claim Republicans and Democrats are just two sides of the same coin. Unfortunately, for him, his example was really stupid.

Like impressively stupid.

In fact, this editor cannot come up with an accurate enough descriptor for how stupid this tweet is (if you’d like to make a suggestion, leave us a comment, seriously). Take a look:

The Right wants to kick puppies, starve orphans, and kill grandma while the Left wants to give people a bunch of free stuff. Ugh, you can always tell when young people are simply too ignorant to function, and Maxwell is one of those young people. We get it, he’s trying to be all ‘activist’ and stuff but it just comes off as uninformed and quite frankly boring hogwash. He followed up with this:

Someone wanna tell Maxwell who the real fascists are?

That one book. You know, the one!

It’s really bad when your trolling isn’t even interesting enough for people to bother reading.

Bingo.

So in a way, Maxwell is right … just not the way he thought.

