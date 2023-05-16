The Durham Report has come as no surprise to anyone who was actually paying attention and knows Democrats lied their backsides off to try and get Hillary into the White House … or keep Trump out, however you want to frame it. What it boils down to is one party trying to manipulate government agencies and officials to interfere in our elections.

Exactly what they keep trying to accuse Trump of.

Remember, our pals on the Left always accuse us of what they’re doing.

Catherine Herridege dropped this mini-nuke this morning, explaining WHY Hillary’s team did what they did.

#Durham does deep dive 2016 IC referral to FBI leadership first reported @cbsnews Fall 2020. “…candidate Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning …candidate Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her private email server.” pic.twitter.com/FCaxYnFxeN — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 16, 2023

Hillary Clinton was desperate.

And her team didn’t want us focused on how corrupt she really was (is) so they cooked up some Trump corruption.

Crazy but that’s what it says.

Hillary Clinton belongs in JAIL. — GOPProsperity (@GOPProsperity) May 16, 2023

Important. It was always astounding that leftist made and continue to make the argument that Trump’s joke was evidence of guilt and warranted the investigation. The truth is established by Durham that the investigation was already underway. Don’t let them lie to you. pic.twitter.com/k413GNPrWb — PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) May 16, 2023

It was always about helping Hillary win in 2016 … the best thing Trump may have ever done for this country was beating her.

How do you not file any charges with so much evidence. This is the issue of having the investigation in deep blue DC. Corrupt juries and judges. When Republicans take over the DOJ, the first thing they need to do is file charges in. Federal courts — Ian Long (@realIanlong) May 16, 2023

Because it’s (D)ifferent when they (d)o it.

.@FBI Wray says that’s all in the past and they’ll never do it again. And we should just take his word for it. Then refuses lawful subpoena and replaces IRS whistleblower working on Hunter’s tax investigation. @Jim_Jordan @RepJamesComer @SpeakerMcCarthy — B. Steve White (@bstevewhite) May 16, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oops, our bad.

K.

Took them long enough to reveal something millions already knew🤷‍♀️ — PatriotD (@freedomdiane) May 16, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

