The Durham Report has come as no surprise to anyone who was actually paying attention and knows Democrats lied their backsides off to try and get Hillary into the White House … or keep Trump out, however you want to frame it. What it boils down to is one party trying to manipulate government agencies and officials to interfere in our elections.

Exactly what they keep trying to accuse Trump of.

Remember, our pals on the Left always accuse us of what they’re doing.

Catherine Herridege dropped this mini-nuke this morning, explaining WHY Hillary’s team did what they did.

Hillary Clinton was desperate.

And her team didn’t want us focused on how corrupt she really was (is) so they cooked up some Trump corruption.

Crazy but that’s what it says.

It was always about helping Hillary win in 2016 … the best thing Trump may have ever done for this country was beating her.

Because it’s (D)ifferent when they (d)o it.

