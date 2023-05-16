Full transparency, I’ve been sitting here sipping coffee, trying to come up with a headline that can accurately describe how corrupt, evil, and quite frankly effed up this whole Durham Report release really is. I’m not naive, but even someone as cynical as I am about most of this “stuff” has to sit back and just shake their head.

Like I am right now. I suppose we here at Twitchy can take some solace knowing we’ve been calling out this Trump/Russia lie for years and have finally been VINDICATED (we were right all along!) but still.

Holy cow, you guys, what Hillary Clinton, government officials, and the mainstream media did to try to either keep Trump out or make sure Hill-dawg got into the White House … there are no words for what they really did here. Treason maybe? How can we trust any of them?

Hint, we can’t trust them.

Any of them.

And that’s why it’s never been more important for us to be here telling you the truth. It’s also probably why those “bad actors” keep working to shut us down here at Twitchy and across all Townhall properties. It’s no coincidence some ad vendors and major Big Tech players seem to magically squash our reach and suppress our message. I know that sounds nutty, and I’ve been telling you guys this for months now, but it’s the truth. For example, when was the last time you saw something from us on Facebook in your feed?

See?

Oh, they’ll claim they’re not censoring us or suppressing our reach but c’mon. We weren’t born yesterday … and neither were you.

Americans have never needed independent media like Twitchy more than they do right now. Unlike our pals in the mainstream, we’re not part of the “elite,” or as we call them, the “water-carriers.” We are about as independent (mouthy? opinionated? problematic?) as you can get, and whether you always like it or not, we tell you how it is.

With all of that being said, we can’t count on corporate America to pay our bills and keep the lights on. Sure, we have advertisers (brave, super-rad ones), and while they are small but mighty, we still need your help to keep truth alive, to keep independent media alive.

That’s why we keep asking you to join our VIP program and why I am asking you to do so right now.

I’d like to think you like us a little (you’re still reading) and want us to stick around, so I’m asking you to please become a VIP member and use code RUSSIAHOAX for 50% off.

Our VIP membership is always pretty affordable, but that code will save you even more. And honestly, while it sounds melodramatic, it could save us during a time when we’re needed more than ever.

To our current VIP Members, thank you, I know I sound like a broken record, but you guys really are a huge part of why we can keep doing what we do. And to our future VIP Members … thank you, as well, for helping us spread the truth no matter how much they try and shut it down.