Adam Full-of-Schiff is a liar. And he lies … a lot. Oh, we know, politicians as a rule lie, but this guy? He makes Nancy Pelosi look honest.

RIGHT?! That’s insane.

Actually, that’s despicable. Wait, what did Hillary call us? Deplorable.

Yeah, that works here. And knowing what we do now from the Durham Report we know everything this guy said about Trump and Russia was a lie. We’re all still waiting for that evidence Schiff claimed he had that would prove Trump colluded with Russia without a doubt.

Remember when he got punked by a DJ who said he had naked pictures of Trump? Good times.

Welp, this montage of Schiff lying over and over and over again is making the rounds on Twitter and has many people asking about Schiff’s perp walk.

Watch:

Pencil neck @adamschiff should be stripped from Congress, and should be behind bars, and they should throw away the keys. pic.twitter.com/ZheyNKS2kW — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) May 16, 2023

Yeah, he sucks.

We know you know but cripes, this is so bad.

Don't forget to add Fang-Fang's toyboy @RepSwalwell — Mindy (@Legionkid) May 16, 2023

Why can’t we get these liars — Sharon Dupray (@DupraySharon) May 16, 2023

Put this traitor in jail for the rest of his pitiful life ! — FWP (@TrumpsterFrank) May 16, 2023

Schiff should be tried for treason as well as crimes against humanity. LFG — Radar Love (@RadarLo07537468) May 16, 2023

Yet, he will run for Senate and, if he gets past the primary, be the next Senator from CA. There is no justice. — AzWackoBird (@AzWackoBird) May 16, 2023

It certainly feels that way because you know, it’s (D)ifferent when they (d)o it.

***

Related:

And HERE we go! Catherine Herridge NUKES Hillary Clinton with this one finding from the Durham Report

Jonathan Turley’s Durham Report thread VINDICATES Trump (shows just how evil Hillary/gov officials were)

BOOM –> Byron Donalds calls down the THUNDER on Biden refusing to negotiate the debt ceiling (watch)

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!