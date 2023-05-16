The hits just keep on comin’ with the Durham Report and wow, the more we learn, the more corrupt and straight-up evil our own government and the mainstream media look. Never before have we heard of any such thing, where the current administration supports a presidential candidate SO MUCH they are willing to push a complete lie and use their agencies to make sure that lie sticks. Not to mention efforts by the mainstream media to make sure Americans are fed a constant stream of lies to support the operation.

And all we can think as we read all of this is, gosh, wasn’t Obama president during all of this? He had to know, right? Approve some of this?

Would appear the ultimate boil on the butt of humanity, John Brennan, was good enough to inform Obama about Hillary’s little plan to try and rig the election in her favor. Thank God it didn’t work; the most important thing Trump has ever done for this country is keeping Hillary Clinton out of the White House.

Update: according to the Durham Report former CIA Director John Brennan briefed Obama and staff on the plot by Hillary Clinton to create a false narrative about Russian interference in the election and colluding with candidate Donald Trump. High ranking democrats all knew about… pic.twitter.com/lwYk83OZyx — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 15, 2023

Wow.

Yeah yeah, we know, we shouldn’t be surprised but we are.

It’s just so damn evil.

Brennan is the worst kind of thug and should spend the rest of his days in Gitmo. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) May 15, 2023

The guy has lied under oath plenty of times … that he’s walking free says so much about our system of justice here and none of it is any good.

You’d think?

Oh what a tangled web we weave. When first we practice to deceive — Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) May 15, 2023

This is very disturbing 😳 — Ads (@AdamCiaccia) May 16, 2023

Yup.

Effed up even.

But what’s going to be done about it?

