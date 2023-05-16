Gosh, Pete Strzok’s timeline seems a bit all over the place now that Durham has released his report that shows the entire Russia collusion case was a bunch of hooey orchestrated by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and government officials who were more prone to investigate Trump.

You know, officials like Pete. Remember Pete’s texts between him and his girlfriend Lisa Page promising that Trump would never be president?

Yeah.

Welp, the first tweet we see on ol’ Pete’s timeline is this from Barb McQuade that sort of gives the FBI cover … but not really.

It was a lie, Barb.

All of it.

She knows it, we know it, and clearly, Pete knows it.

Look at this:

HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks for pointing out they were targeted, Pete. We know.

He tried this as well.

SEE?! It was ok for them to do a preliminary investigation and stuff!

SEE?!!?

What a maroon. Sorry, that’s an insult to maroons everywhere. Our bad.

This editor is also blocked by Pete … seems he gets a little block-happy when you tell him the truth.

Short but sweet.

And accurate.

*popcorn*

***

