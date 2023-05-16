Gosh, Pete Strzok’s timeline seems a bit all over the place now that Durham has released his report that shows the entire Russia collusion case was a bunch of hooey orchestrated by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and government officials who were more prone to investigate Trump.

You know, officials like Pete. Remember Pete’s texts between him and his girlfriend Lisa Page promising that Trump would never be president?

Yeah.

Welp, the first tweet we see on ol’ Pete’s timeline is this from Barb McQuade that sort of gives the FBI cover … but not really.

1 Durham Report is in. After four years, review of 1 million documents, 490 interviews, his conclusion is that FBI should have opened a preliminary investigation (PI) instead of a full investigation (FI) in 2016. THREAD — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 16, 2023

It was a lie, Barb.

All of it.

She knows it, we know it, and clearly, Pete knows it.

Look at this:

Paul Manafort – guilty

Rick Gates – guilty

Mike Flynn – guilty

George Papadopouolos – guilty

Roger Stone – guilty

Michael Cohen – guilty

Konstantin Kilimnik – wanted, $250k reward Michael Sussman – not guilty

Igor Danchenko – not guilty Point me to the confirmation bias here? — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 15, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks for pointing out they were targeted, Pete. We know.

He tried this as well.

Remarkable point here. Durham is fine with the FBI opening a preliminary investigation on the Clinton Foundation based on pure oppo research – the book Clinton Cash, written by Peter Schweizer, funded by the Mercers, and using researchers from an org he formed with Steve Bannon. https://t.co/sMHnu69AdC — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 16, 2023

SEE?! It was ok for them to do a preliminary investigation and stuff!

SEE?!!?

What a maroon. Sorry, that’s an insult to maroons everywhere. Our bad.

Man, I can’t think of anyone I would rather be blocked by than this corrupt, lying dirtbag. pic.twitter.com/LobNbzXFeQ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 16, 2023

This editor is also blocked by Pete … seems he gets a little block-happy when you tell him the truth.

TRAITOR — Luckytiki2 (@IamLuckytiki2) May 16, 2023

Short but sweet.

And accurate.

*popcorn*

***

