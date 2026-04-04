Brit Hume Busts Gavin Newsom Telling ANOTHER Whopper (This Time About Fox News and His Ex Wife)

It's probably best to kick this story off with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent Meet the Press appearance during which he expressed a disdain for politicians who lie:

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Newsom: "There is nothing I dislike more than the politician that sits there and lies to you. We all just sit there rolling our eyes." pic.twitter.com/cg6dupzFG9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2025

"We all just sit there rolling our eyes."

Yes we do, Gavin!

Newsom's current wife and California "first partner," Jennifer, has been saying some, er, interesting things lately. Her comments include how she wanted to take their kids on Gavin's red state tour in order to teach them about intolerance and racism, as well as offering some seriously woke parenting tips.

Next up, Gavin Newsom has said the following about his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, suggesting that the marriage didn't work out because she went to work for Fox News:

TUNE IN: Gavin Newsom opens up about his ex-wife.



"I've got a marriage that starts to sort of fall apart because my wife at the time, Kimberly… ultimately went to work for Fox News in NY… That was not compatible with being First Lady of San Francisco."pic.twitter.com/TbywJWwooh — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) April 4, 2026

Gavin Newsom opens up in a brand-new interview about what made his ex-wife “not compatible.”



“I’ve got a marriage that starts to sort of fall apart because my wife at the time, Kimberly… ultimately went to work for Fox News in New York.”



“That was not compatible with being… https://t.co/a4NvLTRopr pic.twitter.com/98plmPqZRI — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 4, 2026

Fox News' Brit Hume pointed out that -- you guessed it -- Newsom is misrepresenting something yet again:

They were no longer married when she went to work for Fox News. https://t.co/HK3Fehc0NM — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 4, 2026

Is Newsom EVER truthful?

He’s dyslexic so he doesn’t understand how linear time works. It’s ablest of you to even notice, Brit — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 4, 2026

Gavin will definitely portray himself as the victim here.

It’s astounding how easily this guy lies. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 4, 2026

Gavin Newsom lies with the greatest of ease.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gov. Newsom).

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