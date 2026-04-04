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Brit Hume Busts Gavin Newsom Telling ANOTHER Whopper (This Time About Fox News and His Ex Wife)

Doug P. | 4:18 PM on April 04, 2026
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

It's probably best to kick this story off with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent Meet the Press appearance during which he expressed a disdain for politicians who lie:

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"We all just sit there rolling our eyes." 

Yes we do, Gavin!

Newsom's current wife and California "first partner," Jennifer, has been saying some, er, interesting things lately. Her comments include how she wanted to take their kids on Gavin's red state tour in order to teach them about intolerance and racism, as well as offering some seriously woke parenting tips

Next up, Gavin Newsom has said the following about his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, suggesting that the marriage didn't work out because she went to work for Fox News: 

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Fox News' Brit Hume pointed out that -- you guessed it -- Newsom is misrepresenting something yet again: 

Is Newsom EVER truthful?

Gavin will definitely portray himself as the victim here. 

Gavin Newsom lies with the greatest of ease. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gov. Newsom). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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