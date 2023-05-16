There is a lot of noise out there today about the Durham Report, which is honestly a great thing BUT it can start to get a little overwhelming especially when you just want to know what it all really means in the grand scheme of things. Sure, there are politicos like this editor who can’t get enough of watching people drag liars like Hillary Clinton, Obama, Peter Strzok, John Brennan, and the other toads who tried to rig an election (and some believe they did in 2020) but your average person probably just wants to know WHAT DOES THIS ALL MEAN?

And lucky for them, Ben Shapiro put it together in one simple, damning tweet.

The Durham Report shows, in essence, collusion between the Clinton campaign, FBI, and the Obama administration to weaponize government power against Trump. It is appreciably worse than Watergate. It was far deeper in the bowels of the government and reached to the highest levels. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 16, 2023

Worse than Watergate and Democrats know it.

We all know it.

Which is probably why ‘fact-checker’ Luke Zaleski got his britches all bunched up:

This is the so-called russian collusion narrative that’s being and has long been peddled by trump supporters as a means of gaslighting and distracting from the Russian attack on US elections on trump’s behalf and his treasonous willingness to accept and solicit that interference. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 16, 2023

Poor guy, he’s so desperate to continue believing a lie the Clinton campaign came up with in 2016 to keep us distracted from her personal email server.

All you do is lie. Who pays you to do it, I wonder? — Aloysius Buongiorno (@AloysiusBngrno) May 16, 2023

Do you honestly believe what you wrote? — IMissMax (@IIMissMax) May 16, 2023

Sadly, we think he does.

Omg. Lol. You honestly can't admit that you were wrong. Just keep repeating the narrative of the left. People are waking up. — Darcy Drake (@DarcyDr12599626) May 16, 2023

The run on sentences get longer as the lying gets harder. Breathe. Take time to at least capitalize. — Abel Linghammer (@eemte) May 16, 2023

Your hate for DT supersedes honesty, integrity or common sense. Congratulations nerd.👏 — Doug T 🇺🇸 (@Doug_T79) May 16, 2023

Fact-checkers who can’t accept facts.

Who WON’T accept facts.

