Hot Take: Fortunately for Missing Airman, Iran Is Not as Barbaric as Trump or the Genocidal Zionists

On Saturday, the military was searching for a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle that was shot down over Iran on Friday. One pilot was recovered on Friday, but the other service member is still missing. Politico reports that Iran has promised a reward for whoever turns in the missing crew member.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The second F-15 crew member is STILL believed to be missing in Iran, and the Pentagon is LASER-FOCUSED on rescuing him



They’re releasing NO information, and officials are tight lipped.



Keep praying! 🙏🏻🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/o1WgSXN3oe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 4, 2026

HealthRanger, whom we're surprised we haven't cited before, because his bio lists him as an "IQ 150+ polymath," thinks the pilot's been captured, and it's fortunate for him that "the Iranians are not as barbaric as Trump or the genocidal Zionists."

The second pilot is probably already a P.O.W. And since the U.S. terror regime has been carrying out war crimes against Iran on a daily basis, it's a big question how he might be treated. Fortunately, the Iranians are not as barbaric as Trump or the genocidal Zionists. https://t.co/smFt63kCop — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) April 4, 2026

We've gotten over the number of Americans rooting for Iran in this conflict.

IQ 150+ HealthRanger also pointed to a video of a Blackhawk helicopter being shot down. Two more dead pilots, thanks to President Donald Trump.

I don't see any parachutes. Looks like total free-fall out of a burning helicopter. Looks like two more dead pilots, thanks to Trump, if this video is legit. (Doesn't look like AI, but you never know these days...) https://t.co/Ch5RJv2VpK — HealthRanger (@HealthRanger) April 4, 2026

He’s so desperate to dance on the graves of Americans to own the orange man that he’s pushing videos of a Soviet-made helicopter from Syria six years ago. https://t.co/gxhLHsN2fK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 4, 2026

That's from Syria back in 2020, Mike.



Sorry to disappoint you, ghoul. — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) April 4, 2026

He dumbass, we don’t have parachutes in American helicopters. We also don’t have ones with separating blades and ejection seats either. — Beachhawk (@beachhawk874) April 4, 2026

You can’t be this stupid, not even for clicks. — Lord B (@BGH1968) April 4, 2026

But back to his first post:

This guy needs to be shamed out of the country, but he is without shame, so that is a near impossibility. — Manny Salazar (@SetantaADV) April 4, 2026

Yeah, it was awful when Trump mowed down tens of thousands of No Kings protesters. The Iranians are so much better, you psychopath. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) April 4, 2026

Hey dude, somebody hacked your account and posted some stupid shit. — James Tolsona (@JamesTolsona) April 4, 2026

If the Iranians had any POWs, we would already be seeing it on TV. Also, fuckwit, no one believes you when you have to post your IQ to prove you're smart. — Dr Huckleberry DDS, DO, RBFD, EIEIO (@kissnolansass) April 4, 2026

Let's do a survey: ask everyone who has escaped from Iran to the United States, and everyone who has escaped from the United States to Iran, which regime is more barbaric? — NotVoltaire (@not_voltaire) April 4, 2026

Advertisement

Those Iranians you affectionately referred to, killed over 30,000 unarmed Iranian protesters in January. It is a terrorist regime that should have been eliminated decades ago. Tens of thousands of lives could have been saved. — iu70us (@iu70us) April 4, 2026

Iran is not barbaric? Do you know how many American service men and women are either dead or missing limbs as a direct result of Iran? You are a moron. — Guy (@elgatomuymalo) April 4, 2026

You should try and hang out with those Iranians. No, really, go. — Moonlight Mac (@mac_moonlight) April 4, 2026

This is the exact take I'd expect from someone from Austin, lol. — James Ramirez 🇺🇸 (@InfanteriaComun) April 4, 2026

If Iran had captured him, they'd already be parading him on TV to stick it to the Great Satan.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.