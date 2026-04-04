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Hot Take: Fortunately for Missing Airman, Iran Is Not as Barbaric as Trump or the Genocidal Zionists

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 04, 2026
Meme

On Saturday, the military was searching for a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle that was shot down over Iran on Friday. One pilot was recovered on Friday, but the other service member is still missing. Politico reports that Iran has promised a reward for whoever turns in the missing crew member.

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HealthRanger, whom we're surprised we haven't cited before, because his bio lists him as an "IQ 150+ polymath," thinks the pilot's been captured, and it's fortunate for him that "the Iranians are not as barbaric as Trump or the genocidal Zionists."

We've gotten over the number of Americans rooting for Iran in this conflict.

IQ 150+ HealthRanger also pointed to a video of a Blackhawk helicopter being shot down. Two more dead pilots, thanks to President Donald Trump.

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But back to his first post:

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If Iran had captured him, they'd already be parading him on TV to stick it to the Great Satan.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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