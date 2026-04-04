Kamala Harris: We Cannot Allow Trump to Hand Pick Another Supreme Court Justice

A novelist who ironically uses his Bluesky address as his X handle where people will see it, is unhappy at the thought of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito retiring before the end of President Donald Trump's second term.

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Rumor has it Justice Alito will retire at the end of this SCOTUS term (i.e., sometime this summer).



So Trump will have appointed 4 of the 9 Justices.



If you'd have elected Clinton in '16 and Harris in '24, by this fall there'd be 7 liberal Justices on the Court.



Fuck you all. — DCPetterson.bsky.social (@dcpetterson) April 4, 2026

Polymarket now predicts there is a 56 percent chance that Alito retires this year.

Justice Alito has served his nation with honor. He was hospitalized last month. He deserves to retire. — @amuse (@amuse) April 4, 2026

One of our favorite TikTok freakouts of all time is the woman furious with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring while a Democratic president had the opportunity to replace her.

Kamala Harris, for whom we didn't vote in 2024, isn't really in any position whatsoever to decide if we can "allow" Trump to hand pick one or maybe two additional justices.

We must be clear eyed about what is at stake with the Supreme Court right now. We cannot allow Donald Trump to hand pick one, if not two, additional justices. The nation's highest court must be stopped from becoming even more beholden to him.https://t.co/RF8GJYwptz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2026

Shut up, loser — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) April 4, 2026

The Left loves to use the phrase, "we cannot allow ...."



They mean, we cannot allow the people to govern themselves as contemplated by the US Constitution — Dan Schneider (@Schneider_DC) April 3, 2026

This sounds a bit insurrectiony….. if two justices retire during his Presidency, it is his Constitutional responsibility and authority to nominate their replacements.



What exactly are you suggesting should be done to “stop” him? Please be specific. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) April 3, 2026

Seriously, no one cares what you have to say.

America is grateful your installation failed. — KatG🇺🇸 (@KatGkannon) April 3, 2026

the DEI dunce your senile boss picked is dumber than a box of rocks and YOU combined! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) April 4, 2026

Speaking of DEI dunces …

It’s sad we didn’t get unburdened by what has been. — Mark Naughton (@MarkNaughton9) April 4, 2026

Democrats want to prevent a duly elected president from fulfilling his duties. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) April 4, 2026

We don't miss you at all. Stay gone. — Not a dumb blonde 👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) April 4, 2026

Didn’t you support stacking the court when you thought you were going to win? Fuck all the way off. — The Duck of Death (@deathduck2025) April 3, 2026

You wanted to pack the court, you hypocritical cow. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) April 4, 2026

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You’re right. What the country needs right now is another Ketanji Brown Jackson. — Don Hodson (@donhodsonesq) April 3, 2026

Allow? Who do you think you are? — American Girl (@LarrysNana) April 4, 2026

I thank God every single day for the fact that you’re not my president and you never will be. — LT74 🇺🇸 (@DownThunder74) April 4, 2026

Who’s we? And why do you think you’re in a position of “allowing” anything? — Ginger Man (@redpill73) April 4, 2026

Thanks for your vacuous and scripted input. Never would've known what not to think if it wasn't for you.... — Peter Gray (@peterdgray) April 4, 2026

You, or anyone else for that matter, can’t stop him. You running against him, instead of a better qualified Dem, is why. Elections have consequences, and in this instance, you caused this, and now all you can do is watch. — Clevelandin25 (@Brownsin24) April 4, 2026

When was the last time Harris was clear-eyed?

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