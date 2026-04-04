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Kamala Harris: We Cannot Allow Trump to Hand Pick Another Supreme Court Justice

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 04, 2026
Twitter

A novelist who ironically uses his Bluesky address as his X handle where people will see it, is unhappy at the thought of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito retiring before the end of President Donald Trump's second term.

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Polymarket now predicts there is a 56 percent chance that Alito retires this year.

One of our favorite TikTok freakouts of all time is the woman furious with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring while a Democratic president had the opportunity to replace her. 

Kamala Harris, for whom we didn't vote in 2024, isn't really in any position whatsoever to decide if we can "allow" Trump to hand pick one or maybe two additional justices.

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Speaking of DEI dunces …

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When was the last time Harris was clear-eyed?

***

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