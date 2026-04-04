Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Impeachment Effort Against Pam Bondi in Unfortunate Video

We'd never heard of Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan until last spring, when he introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach." Even. Rep. Jerry Nadler called Thanedar's impeachment push idiotic.

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The impeachment-happy congressman is back again, posting a video in which he announces that he's filed impeachment articles against former Attorney General Pam Bondi for weaponizing the Justice Department. Dr. Jebra Faushay decided to zoom in on Thanedar's "eyebrows."

This little Indian boy with stenciled eyebrows wants to impeach Pam Bondi.



I want to know how did he get those finger waves in his hair? pic.twitter.com/mCHttcRLge — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 4, 2026

The guy's got a good head of hair for 71.

He sounds like he should be trying to scam somebody over the telephone. — DocSon HQ (@MrDocSon) April 4, 2026

Jesus, what does he use to draw on his eyebrows, a Sharpie? 😬🤦🏻‍♀️ — Katherine Nesbitt (@KatherineNeble3) April 4, 2026

How. How do these nimrods get in our gov’t?? He’s giddy with excitement! Creepy dude. This is serious for our country! — Pemazuzu ✝️ 🇺🇸 🦅 (@pemazuzu) April 4, 2026

What is up with this guy? How do these freak shows get elected? — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) April 4, 2026

I don’t think that he is smart enough to understand that she has already been terminated. It shows you how much this man is in touch with reality. — The Realmrmayhem (@Realmrmayhem007) April 4, 2026

I can’t believe this clown represents Americans. So embarassing man. — Sean Paul. (@Seanconnor0289) April 4, 2026

He’s a little yard gnome & a freak. The best the DNC has to offer 😂￼ — taderbean1 (@taderbean1) April 4, 2026

I wish he’d do a “get ready with me” video. Maybe if we ask? He seems to enjoy filming himself. — hardpassonshot (@hardpassonshot) April 4, 2026

He is so weird. He irritates like no other. He is the equivalent of a rock in your shoe. — OKnowJUSThearMEout (@JodyJeffers11) April 4, 2026

Any man with those eyebrows is mentally ill. Just saying. — AnnieKins (@faiburns) April 4, 2026

This guy has tried to impeach everyone. Even the other clowns in congress do not support this knob — jon317 (@jonmo9072) April 4, 2026

That guy is such a freakish little clown. We just let anybody come to this country and insert themselves into our government, don’t we? — Annie ♥️s Freedom (@AnniesBackAgain) April 4, 2026

That hair is pissing me off more than the solicitous attitude. — Probable Spam (@UglyHopkins) April 4, 2026

They first English word he must’ve learned was impeachment. Now he just repeats it over and over and over again. — Martha Ledford (@mal1956rd) April 4, 2026

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He wants to impeach everyone, I swear.🙄

He just wants someone to pay attention to him. He’s an absolute moron and should be nowhere near any part of our government & it’s institutions, unless it’s a mental institution, because this dude is nuttier than squirrel turds. — Redarp027 (Penny) (@redarp027) April 4, 2026

What kind of person votes for this guy? Can you imagine the mental condition of anyone who thinks that this imbecile is qualified to be in government. — RM (@bravosierra68) April 4, 2026

There are a lot of members of Congress who make us ask ourselves, "Who voted for that?", but Thanedar is near the top.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Shri Thanedar.

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