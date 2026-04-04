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Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Impeachment Effort Against Pam Bondi in Unfortunate Video

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 04, 2026
Meme

We'd never heard of Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan until last spring, when he introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach." Even. Rep. Jerry Nadler called Thanedar's impeachment push idiotic.

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The impeachment-happy congressman is back again, posting a video in which he announces that he's filed impeachment articles against former Attorney General Pam Bondi for weaponizing the Justice Department. Dr. Jebra Faushay decided to zoom in on Thanedar's "eyebrows."

The guy's got a good head of hair for 71.

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There are a lot of members of Congress who make us ask ourselves, "Who voted for that?", but Thanedar is near the top.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Shri Thanedar. 

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CONGRESS MICHIGAN PAM BONDI

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