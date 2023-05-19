It’s been quite interesting watching the Left pretend Disney somehow BEAT DESANTIS by canceling a billion-dollar project that looks to have been financially challenging for them at this point in time, but hey, whatever makes these sad little turnips happy. And c’mon, what sort of person celebrates corporate failure to own a politician?

Oh, wait. We tend to forget about the Never Trumpers who have magically become Never DeSantis.

This thread is brutal, but on point and well-deserved:

So Disney kept working on the project until they decided to abandon it? Inspector Gadget has cracked the case wide open! pic.twitter.com/ee7DRaWYyy — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 19, 2023

HA!

How did this dummy graduate law school — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 19, 2023

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Oh my god, the nitwit wrote an entire article on it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WxENdrqppV — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 19, 2023

Yup, she did.

We won’t bore you with the entire thing – you can guess what it says. DISNEY BEATS DESANTIS.

Except no, Disney beat DISNEY.

By the way, the idea that Disney would abandon a multi billion dollar project because of a tiff with DeSantis is idiotic. It's the kind of thing that people whose living is entirely about petty on line spats think is good business because they don't understand business. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 19, 2023

*cough cough*

That would be like all of the Left these days.

Maybe a small petty idiot like Sarah would make business decisions that way, but that's why she's writing superficial fluff for an on line rag that specializes in "what Disney princess are you?" on line surveys and not doing anything actually productive. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 19, 2023

Yeah, about that business decision:

Exactly, beginning March of 2023 thru to August 2023 Disney is laying off 7k employees, about 3% of US workforce to save 5.5 billion $. Originally this plan it was to take advantage of FL tax breaks and shoved back to 2026. I call BS on this excuse of Desantis. — Lynn Gambino (@LGambino1) May 19, 2023

From Disney Tourist Blog:

Bob Iger has shared more details about the layoffs and workforce reductions at the Walt Disney Company through Summer 2023. This post details where layoffs will and won’t occur, including new details about the future (or lack thereof) of Disney’s metaverse and membership program initiatives. (Updated April 24, 2023.) Let’s start with the layoffs. This has been an ongoing topic that we’ve addressed repeatedly, but, for some reason, remains ongoing. A new memo sent to employees by CEO Bob Iger, indicates that the Walt Disney Company will begin layoffs this week with leaders communicating the news directly to the first group of impacted employees over the next few days. A second, larger round of layoffs will happen in April 2023 with several thousand more staff reductions. Iger expects to commence the final round of layoffs before the beginning of Summer 2023 to reach the company’s 7,000-job target. As a reminder, these layoffs were announced at the beginning of February, and hinted at as far back as last holiday season.

Also, there’s this tidbit from the Mickey Blog:

Disney’s streaming media division, its bread and butter, “earned” $4.9 billion for the most recent quarter. However, Disney wrote down $1.474 billion in losses related to its various streaming services.

But SUUUUURE, this is Disney OWNING DeSantis in a brilliant political move. MWAHAHAHAHA!

Totally.

*eye roll*

The best part of it all is the hypocrisy that people on the left habitually defend Disney even though it is the perfect example of the type of Corporation they despise — KingTEK (@_TekTweets_) May 19, 2023

Awww, sweet irony.

