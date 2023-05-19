As you read these tweets from @thejournalista, we would like to encourage you to imagine she’s a white woman talking this way about any other race … it’s pretty horrible in and of itself BUT knowing what we know now, that this poor nurse actually paid for the bike and was just trying to get it BACK?

Yeah, really horrible.

You’d think she’d at least delete this and save herself some face but nope.

So here we are.

Note, we left out the tweets where she doxxed the nurse and her husband because we do not want to share their public information or names. Take a look:

Weaponized her ‘white lady tears’ because a group of men were trying to take her bike.

Alrighty then.

She seems to think the pregnant nurse was trying to get ‘young Black men killed’.

Weird.

Keep going.

Full hysterical and racist white lady … because she didn’t want her bake taken.

We can’t make this sort of ugly up.

Keep going.

I honestly hope that she is feeling even a pinch of the fear and anxiety Black people feel in situations like this. — first of all, bitch, … (@thejournalista) May 16, 2023

One would hope there is some fear and anxiety involved in taking something that does not belong to them.

I hope those young Black men get some sort of justice. — first of all, bitch, … (@thejournalista) May 16, 2023

If her attorney has anything to say about it, they’ll see all sorts of justice.

Just sayin’.

Oh, and people are trying to let her know she’s wrong but of course, she’s doubling down on her hatred which says way more about her than the nurse.

LOL people added community notes to the first tweet in this thread and their source is the New York Post. LMAO Oh my god. — first of all, bitch, … (@thejournalista) May 18, 2023

Right.

Imagine just laying yourself out here to be sued into the earth for defamation, and not even trying to clear it up. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) May 19, 2023

the woman paid for the bike btw. these people just wanted to burn an innocent woman at the stake for bearing the sin of being a white woman who dared to stand up for herself a pregnant white woman stealing a bike, really??? how did anyone think that made sense??? https://t.co/t13Iy8mL3B — isabella 🤍 (@white_wisterias) May 19, 2023

The "Karen" did nothing wrong..but here you are harassing and doxxing her anyway. https://t.co/rbyMiJwPHd pic.twitter.com/weOzpbotdP — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) May 19, 2023

Humans are just as vicious and dangerous as any wild animal When we engage in tribalistic mob like behavior against "the enemy" our evil nature comes forth https://t.co/KwTToO6iSP — Peter Pischke-Friendly Neighborhood Journo (@HappyWarriorP) May 19, 2023

It’s true.

woman paid for the bike in question and this person, after being made aware of this, refuses to admit she’s wrong. and won’t take down this whole thread in which she calls her misogynistic slurs, reveals her husbands surname and announces her address has been leaked. wow! https://t.co/hEhfzlST4Q — Butterfly (@gyarufem) May 19, 2023

As we said, she really should just delete this whole thread … but she won’t.

***

