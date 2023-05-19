As you read these tweets from @thejournalista, we would like to encourage you to imagine she’s a white woman talking this way about any other race … it’s pretty horrible in and of itself BUT knowing what we know now, that this poor nurse actually paid for the bike and was just trying to get it BACK?

Yeah, really horrible.

You’d think she’d at least delete this and save herself some face but nope.

So here we are.

Note, we left out the tweets where she doxxed the nurse and her husband because we do not want to share their public information or names. Take a look:

Weaponized her ‘white lady tears’ because a group of men were trying to take her bike.

Alrighty then.

She seems to think the pregnant nurse was trying to get ‘young Black men killed’.

Weird.

Keep going.

Full hysterical and racist white lady … because she didn’t want her bake taken.

We can’t make this sort of ugly up.

Keep going.

Trending

One would hope there is some fear and anxiety involved in taking something that does not belong to them.

If her attorney has anything to say about it, they’ll see all sorts of justice.

Just sayin’.

Oh, and people are trying to let her know she’s wrong but of course, she’s doubling down on her hatred which says way more about her than the nurse.

Right.

It’s true.

As we said, she really should just delete this whole thread … but she won’t.

***

Related:

NBC DROPPED for joining propaganda-fueled, racist DOG PILE on 6-month pregnant nurse over bike SHE rented

Thread mocks mouth-breathers claiming Disney BEAT DeSantis (PLUS a little fact-check proving them wrong)

Kick-A*S thread BLISTERS FBI for working as a ‘disinformation outlet’ for both Hillary AND Biden

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackCitiBikeKarenracismrentalthejournalistawhite