As we saw a good deal during the Trump years, the media really like to rely on ‘unnamed sources’ or ‘anonymous sources close to the story’ or ‘insiders’ when they are trying desperately to push a certain narrative, story, or agenda and have no real proof. And while most of us know this is what they do, seeing this from Bryan Griffin in response to what POLITICO wrote regarding Casey DeSantis (seriously, it’s a dumpster fire of awful), we can really see what he’s saying in all of the mainstream media.

We especially like how he actually names names …

Take a look, it’s short and definitely NOT sweet.

When activist media like @politico et al have no real access but want to push their narrative anyways about @GovRonDeSantis or @CaseyDeSantis, they quote liberal activists and pretend they're insiders. This is a dishonest tactic of desperation. — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 19, 2023

Activist media.

We are so going to use that from now on.

Fake news media still works as well … just sayin’.

For example, if you see these people being quoted, you can assume the journ-activist has nothing: -David Jolly, an ex Republican rep. from FL who is now an @MSNBC "analyst"

-Mac Stipanovich, who worked in FL politics decades ago but is now a vocal Democrat

-Unnamed "sources" — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 19, 2023

Unnamed sources.

Also, reading the bit about David Jolly being an analyst for MSNBC made us snort-laugh.

Bryan ended the thread with a solid reminder:

And not just with DeSantis, but with anyone the mainstream media targets. Always double-check their reporting especially when it’s pretty obvious they have an agenda.

Like that crap smear-piece from POLITICO on Casey DeSantis.

