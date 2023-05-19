POLITICO isn’t sending their best.

Then again, it’s POLITICO we’re talking about, so we’re not entirely sure there is a ‘best’ to be sent. Take, for example, this ugly hit piece from Michael Kruse about Casey DeSantis.

From POLITICO:

For nearly as long, too, though, others who have worked with her or around her have nodded more quietly to the downsides of the starring part that she plays. She is and always has been by far his most important adviser, they say, because she is hesitant to cede that space to nearly anybody else. The DeSantis inner circle is too small and remains so, they say, not only because he constitutionally doesn’t trust people but because she doesn’t either.

What now?

Oh wait, it gets better. He quoted Roger Stone … yes, THAT Roger Stone.

“Have you ever noticed,” Roger Stone, the notorious political mischief-maker who is both a DeSantis antagonist and a many-decades-long Trump loyalist, remarked in a Telegram post last fall, “how much Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey is like Lady Macbeth?” — an agent, in other words, of her husband’s undoing.

Bro, really? The entire article is a misogynistic dumpster fire of stupid that if someone on the right had written about Jill Biden or Michelle Obama the Left would have lost their minds over. But since it’s an evil Republican’s wife, eh, it’s AOK to trash, dehumanize and vilify her.

Leftist men are among the most sexist around, especially if a woman dares disagree with them.

This is such a deranged and catty piece from @michaelkruse I can only assume she once rejected him or something. His evidence she plays too prominent role? DeSantis’ most rabid opponents don’t like her and campaign mailers also picture HER. LOL. https://t.co/PSlzQ5Zp61 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 19, 2023

‘Deranged and catty’ is putting it nicely.

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 19, 2023

All day long.

That’s some hard hitting journalism lol — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) May 19, 2023

"It's okay to be a misogynist against women we dislike." — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) May 19, 2023

Ding ding ding.

This is the stupidest waste of time article I’ve seen today and it’s only 10am. — NWK+ (@23GoDawgs) May 19, 2023

It’s a bit later in the day and yeah, it’s still the stupidest waste of time article we’ve seen today.

Sounds like a great lady, a great marriage, and a great family. Thanks for this! — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) May 19, 2023

And that’s EXACTLY why they hate her.

