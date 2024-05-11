What Is Going on Across the Pond? Eurovision 2024: Nemo, Joost, Baby Lasagna, and Bambi Thug

In full disclosure, we had never heard of Eurovision until yesterday. It seems to be a sort of American Idol without the Americans.

We're not sure what normally happens at the event but Eurovision 2024 would have patrons at a Mos Eisley bar saying 'Wow, those people are a bunch of freaks!'

The contest was dragged into the spotlight in the U.S. in recent days because activists for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war are doing what they do best: Acting like jerks to Israelis.

Israel didn’t win the #Eurovision2024 but all of the haters booing, harassing, ridiculing and bullying a 20-year-old singer just because of her identity have lost their soul.



Thank you Eden Golan 💜🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SNTtABjyYO — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 11, 2024

Israel's contestant, Eden Golan, was greeted with boos and harassment by some members of the audience and other contestants because she's from Israel.

(VIP Members: See more from Twitchy's Brett Taylor here: Israel's Entry in Eurovision Song Contest Is Causing People to Lose Their Minds)

These people are almost always more hateful than those they insist are hateful.

BREAKING: ISRAEL HAS OFFICIALLY FAILED TO WIN THE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST



This is despite the fact they tried so hard to garner support on social media.



Embarrassing.#Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/HHqeTL0EBQ — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 11, 2024

Israel haters across Twitter/X celebrated her loss.

They had their panties in a bunch because Erovision even allowed Eden Golan to compete. They wanted her removed from the contest because she's an Israeli.

You know who else wanted to remove Jews from society?

One of several fellow contestants who went full Jew Derangement Syndrome was the French singer, La Zarra.

Technically, she's not French. She's from Quebec … so French-Lite.

It's like ordering an Amish on Wish.com and getting a Mennonite instead. Calm down, people, none of them are going to read this (except you, Jacob … we see you!).

And last little message for those who gave the 338 points for Israel: #Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/DwZwmXLbx1 — Axel (@barvilleaxel_) May 11, 2024

She couldn't hold back her posterior pain when the Israeli contestant was awarded more points than she thought the Jews deserved.

There's a meme that surfaces from time to time on Twitter/X that begins with the words 'Most Americans won't understand this … ' and is usually followed by some nose-in-the-air European superiority complex about how much better they have it because we have too many Burger Kings or something of that nature.

In this case, however, most Americans probably won't understand this.

This is not your typical American Idol or The Voice.

This is more like The Capitol on The Hunger Games but with meth.

Eurovision is like if an American had to guess what was going on based solely on stereotypes.



1. The irish singer is Bambi Thug, a “queer witch” who looks like the potato famine hit her hard.



2. Everyone is mad at Jews.



3. This is the Dutch Singer. He is also mad at Jews. pic.twitter.com/PXK0nBgngR — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 11, 2024

Yes, 'Joost' was the odd Dutch dude who seemed to have an axe to grind against Israel and then fell into some trouble of his own for an off-stage altercation with a photographer. Of course, it was the Jews' fault.

We thought he seemed like a strange guy, but then came the Irish contestant 'Bambi Thug'.

The anti-Israel activists out there were outraged by the most outspoken anti-Israel competitor in Eurovision, Joost Klein, being disqualified today



They started a campaign encouraging everyone to vote for the second-most outspoken anti-Israel performer…



Ireland’s “Bambi Thug” pic.twitter.com/qOwggKsKM8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 11, 2024

She's the one on the right, in case you weren't sure.

Not even professional wrestling could come up with a more on-the-nose good vs. evil showdown pic.twitter.com/eNTBrPbuaG — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 11, 2024

Seriously, Ireland … what's up with this, Bragh?

In a classic act as if taken from Hamas’ textbook, Ireland’s Eurovision contest entrance, Bambie Thug, who launched non-stop attacks on Israelis, is now claiming to be the victim. Bambie says that an Israeli broadcaster insulted them and they now demand that Israel be removed… pic.twitter.com/AXXc2feFOu — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 11, 2024

The goth deer lady is a non-binary, witch (seriously), who practices blood magic during her menstrual cycle … and also thought it was in poor taste to allow Israel to compete at Eurovision.

So, Australia’s jury vote for Eurovision went to the non-binary, antisemitic witch? Gross. pic.twitter.com/zVz5900m5v — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 12, 2024

Have you ever turned on the show Hoarders to make yourself feel better about getting behind on your housekeeping? Yeah, this glimpse into Eurovision makes us feel pretty darn good about being in the good old USA.

Norway threatened to boycott Eurovision if Israel participated - finished in last place.



Olly Alexander supported boycotting Israel and received 0 points from the audience.



Eden Golan finished one place ahead of the hateful Irish Blood Witch.



Karma is a bitch, so we don’t have… pic.twitter.com/deRCgNuPjS — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 11, 2024

The butthurt Bambi witch was not happy that she got beat by Eden Golan and raged on camera with tears and F-bombs.

Eurovision officials forced Israel's contestant to change the words in her song to cover up the October 7th and Holocaust references. https://t.co/fDyliwhUMM — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 12, 2024

It's gob-stoppingly jaw-dropping that over 1,000 Israelis being murdered at a concert, at a bus stop, in their homes … just living their lives … has resulted in a groundswell of Jewish hate across the globe.

The entire Eurovision thing simply shows how much antisemitism exists throughout Europe, 8 decades after the Nazis marched through the continent.



Maybe we haven't come as far as we had hoped. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 12, 2024

It's always there. Some are just looking for an excuse to make it fashionable again.

As for Eurovision 2024, they found Nemo … the non-binary skirt-wearing guy from Switzerland beat out Croatia's Baby Lasagna.

That's enough. We can't take any more.

God Bless the USA!