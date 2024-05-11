Israel's Entry in Eurovision Song Contest Is Causing People to Lose Their Minds
Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day
No Indigenous Children's Remains Found After $8 Million Search in Canada
Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to...
Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in...
Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of...
San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics
J.K. Rowling Celebrates the Progress a Transgender Football Manager Represents, As Only Sh...
Where are the 'KIDS IN CAGES' Democrats Hyperventilating Over Mass. Gov's Plan to...
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her...
DNC, Biden WH Already Searching for Excuses to Make the Dem Convention as...
Trump Torpedoes Report About Who He's Considering for Running Mate With 1 Sentence
Biden WH WON'T Like CNN's Explanation for 'Why Trump Is in a MUCH...

What Is Going on Across the Pond? Eurovision 2024: Nemo, Joost, Baby Lasagna, and Bambi Thug

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on May 11, 2024
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

In full disclosure, we had never heard of Eurovision until yesterday. It seems to be a sort of American Idol without the Americans.

We're not sure what normally happens at the event but Eurovision 2024 would have patrons at a Mos Eisley bar saying 'Wow, those people are a bunch of freaks!'

Advertisement

The contest was dragged into the spotlight in the U.S. in recent days because activists for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war are doing what they do best: Acting like jerks to Israelis.

Israel's contestant, Eden Golan, was greeted with boos and harassment by some members of the audience and other contestants because she's from Israel.

(VIP Members: See more from Twitchy's Brett Taylor here: Israel's Entry in Eurovision Song Contest Is Causing People to Lose Their Minds)

These people are almost always more hateful than those they insist are hateful.

Israel haters across Twitter/X celebrated her loss.

They had their panties in a bunch because Erovision even allowed Eden Golan to compete. They wanted her removed from the contest because she's an Israeli.

Recommended

'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
Advertisement

You know who else wanted to remove Jews from society?

One of several fellow contestants who went full Jew Derangement Syndrome was the French singer, La Zarra.

Technically, she's not French. She's from Quebec … so French-Lite.

It's like ordering an Amish on Wish.com and getting a Mennonite instead. Calm down, people, none of them are going to read this (except you, Jacob … we see you!).

She couldn't hold back her posterior pain when the Israeli contestant was awarded more points than she thought the Jews deserved.

There's a meme that surfaces from time to time on Twitter/X that begins with the words 'Most Americans won't understand this … ' and is usually followed by some nose-in-the-air European superiority complex about how much better they have it because we have too many Burger Kings or something of that nature.

In this case, however, most Americans probably won't understand this.

This is not your typical American Idol or The Voice.

This is more like The Capitol on The Hunger Games but with meth.

Advertisement

Yes, 'Joost' was the odd Dutch dude who seemed to have an axe to grind against Israel and then fell into some trouble of his own for an off-stage altercation with a photographer. Of course, it was the Jews' fault.

We thought he seemed like a strange guy, but then came the Irish contestant 'Bambi Thug'.

She's the one on the right, in case you weren't sure.

Seriously, Ireland … what's up with this, Bragh?

The goth deer lady is a non-binary, witch (seriously), who practices blood magic during her menstrual cycle … and also thought it was in poor taste to allow Israel to compete at Eurovision.

Advertisement

Have you ever turned on the show Hoarders to make yourself feel better about getting behind on your housekeeping? Yeah, this glimpse into Eurovision makes us feel pretty darn good about being in the good old USA.

The butthurt Bambi witch was not happy that she got beat by Eden Golan and raged on camera with tears and F-bombs.

It's gob-stoppingly jaw-dropping that over 1,000 Israelis being murdered at a concert, at a bus stop, in their homes … just living their lives … has resulted in a groundswell of Jewish hate across the globe.

Advertisement

It's always there. Some are just looking for an excuse to make it fashionable again.

As for Eurovision 2024, they found Nemo … the non-binary skirt-wearing guy from Switzerland beat out Croatia's Baby Lasagna.

That's enough. We can't take any more.

God Bless the USA!

Tags: EUROPE ISRAEL PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day
Brett T.
No Indigenous Children's Remains Found After $8 Million Search in Canada
Brett T.
Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to Monitor
Brett T.
Israel's Entry in Eurovision Song Contest Is Causing People to Lose Their Minds
Brett T.
Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in Federal Elections
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union Doug P.
Advertisement