President Biden Blasts 'Hateful Rhetoric' From Pro-Israel Demonstrators at Columbia

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampment and praised the protesters' leadership — the guy saying on video that "Zionists don't deserve to live" and suggested that he'd murder Zionists himself. This came after Rep. Ilham Omar visited the encampment and shook his hand.

President Joe Biden also spoke up Friday about the "hateful rhetoric" coming from … the pro-Israel protesters.

Phillip Nieto reports:

President Joe Biden’s White House issued a statement condemning pro-Israel activists for “hateful rhetoric” regarding the Columbia University protests.

On Thursday, pro-Israel activists gathered outside of Columbia and began chanting “Go to Gaza!” at pro-Palestinian students protesting the Israel-Hamas war, according to video captured by HuffPost.

The pro-Israel protesters also told the students to “Go home, terrorists!” and “Stop wasting mommy and daddy’s money!”

As we have reported, Biden has taken a "very fine people on both sides" approach to the campus protests, saying he condemns those who "don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians." Those must be the pro-Israel protesters; they don't understand what's going on.

"Go to Gaza" is hateful rhetoric, right up there with calling for a global intifada and declaring, "We are Hamas."

The Biden admin felt it needed to ‘both sides the antisemitism’, and condemn that from the White House today.

When you praise this administration after months of it literally screwing Israel and Jews over at every turn, you show the world you are a naive gullible fool.

They should go to Gaza and pick up a rifle if there's genocide going on there.

He's also condemned the antisemitic protests, where they chant for Hamas to "kill another soldier."

It wasn't that long ago that 290,000 people came to Washington for the March for Israel, with speeches by Sen. Chuck Schumer. Now Schumer's gone weak in the knees too.

It is so important that Biden established the first National Strategy to Combat Islamophobia, what with these pro-Israel protesters using such hateful rhetoric.

***


