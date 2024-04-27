President Biden Blasts 'Hateful Rhetoric' From Pro-Israel Demonstrators at Columbia

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampment and praised the protesters' leadership — the guy saying on video that "Zionists don't deserve to live" and suggested that he'd murder Zionists himself. This came after Rep. Ilham Omar visited the encampment and shook his hand.

President Joe Biden also spoke up Friday about the "hateful rhetoric" coming from … the pro-Israel protesters.

Biden White House Blasts 'Hateful Rhetoric' After Pro-Israel Activists Chant 'Go to Gaza' At Columbia Protestors https://t.co/37Sx4QjgZ8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 26, 2024

Phillip Nieto reports:

President Joe Biden’s White House issued a statement condemning pro-Israel activists for “hateful rhetoric” regarding the Columbia University protests. On Thursday, pro-Israel activists gathered outside of Columbia and began chanting “Go to Gaza!” at pro-Palestinian students protesting the Israel-Hamas war, according to video captured by HuffPost. The pro-Israel protesters also told the students to “Go home, terrorists!” and “Stop wasting mommy and daddy’s money!”

As we have reported, Biden has taken a "very fine people on both sides" approach to the campus protests, saying he condemns those who "don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians." Those must be the pro-Israel protesters; they don't understand what's going on.

Really? After this week and all the hate and harassment against Jews we've seen by these people, Biden thinks we are supposed to be horrified that someone said go to Gaza to the people who support Hamas terrorists?? Is this a Babylon Bee headline? This can't be serious. — Rachel E 🇺🇸 (@REPsmile) April 26, 2024

"Go to Gaza" is hateful rhetoric, right up there with calling for a global intifada and declaring, "We are Hamas."

The Biden administration condemned the tiny pro-Israel counterprotesters today, calling them hateful - because they said to the pro-Hamas terrorist supporters who have taken over entire campuses ‘to go make camp in GAZA’ and to ‘go back to GAZA.’



The Biden admin felt it needed… pic.twitter.com/4AP4AjvMmO — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) April 26, 2024

The Biden admin felt it needed to ‘both sides the antisemitism’, and condemn that from the White House today. When you praise this administration after months of it literally screwing Israel and Jews over at every turn, you show the world you are a naive gullible fool.

They should go to Gaza and pick up a rifle if there's genocide going on there.

Supporting Hamas is not a 'hallmark of democracy'. Illegally setting up tents on campuses and hiding behind a keffiyeh or face mask while throwing things at police in support of terrorists is not a 'hallmark of democracy'.. I cannot take it anymore. 😑 | HT @RickSmol pic.twitter.com/jajwY7Pq2I — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) April 27, 2024

It would be shocking if it wasn’t expected. — Aryeh Wiznitzer (@AryehWiznitzer) April 26, 2024

I'm done trying to be fair about Biden.



This man is a danger to American Jews, Israel and the world. He must be replaced. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) April 26, 2024

I find it hilarious and telling that saying “go to Gaza” is “hateful”. — aaron (@AMNiskin) April 26, 2024

Unbelievable. Just how low can they go? — MAK (@ChavaProduction) April 26, 2024

Would be interesting for him to explain to his base why telling people to “go to Gaza” is hateful. They seem to all think it’s great. — Marlow (@MarlowInu) April 26, 2024

But saying go back to Poland is fine? — x hates pro Israel accounts (@Son_dauhterzion) April 27, 2024

He's also condemned the antisemitic protests, where they chant for Hamas to "kill another soldier."

America is presently an ungoverned space. — gabriel akwaja (@gabwaja) April 27, 2024

It wasn't that long ago that 290,000 people came to Washington for the March for Israel, with speeches by Sen. Chuck Schumer. Now Schumer's gone weak in the knees too.

It is so important that Biden established the first National Strategy to Combat Islamophobia, what with these pro-Israel protesters using such hateful rhetoric.

