Now, whether you agree or not with this man’s actions in Baltimore, MD to protest what he sees as an infringement on his Second Amendment rights (and there are plenty on the Right who don’t like this way of protesting who are saying so without being melodramatic tools), we all can point and laugh at the same people who have time and time again said the Right would be anti-gun if more Black people were armed losing their minds over you guessed it … a Black man with a gun.

It all started here:

Tonight on @wbaltv11: A man with an AR-15 has been showing up for weeks to a school bus drop off for local elementary school students.

Parents say their kids are afraid, the man says he’s protesting @GovWesMoore’s new gun control law. You’ll hear from both sides at 5+6pm. pic.twitter.com/rpdJXAkVh4 — Tolly Taylor (@TollyTaylor) May 18, 2023

Hard to tell for sure from the picture, yes?

Welp, here’s the segment:

#NEW: A man with an AR-15 has shown up to an elementary school bus stop for weeks, and one parent tells the I-Team he’s afraid for his kids and worried about where it’ll lead.

"I think that lives could be lost (or) people could be harmed,” he said.

Story: https://t.co/CaSlEK5zJx pic.twitter.com/oOxd80V1KO — Tolly Taylor (@TollyTaylor) May 19, 2023

‘But I think if I do this enough … it will deter crime.’

Interesting.

One of the funniest freak-outs in our humble opinion is from Mehdi Hasan:

Serious question to conservatives: if another parent at this bus stop felt threatened – I mean, there’s a creepy guy with an assault rifle everyday at your kid’s bus stop! – would they be justified in coming from behind and choking him to death? Or no? Just wondering. https://t.co/BXsfXZN3Dp — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 19, 2023

*every day*

This one though …

A white dude shows up for weeks at a children's bus stop with a gun. If it was a black guy with a candy bar waiting on his kid the police would've killed him in 30 minutes. — 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 𝕲𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖑𝖞 (@justin_golight) May 19, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow. You are really stupid. He's black. — Jeremy Spurrier (@jeremy_spurrier) May 19, 2023

But but but, the Right is RACIST!

How’s about 6 or so African Americans show up at the same time with AR-15s. And follow him home. And stand around the public sidewalk in front of his home. This has to stop, and playing nice isn’t helping. No violence, just mirror him. — hoochiemama3 (@hoochiemama3) May 19, 2023

Then there’d be seven Black Americans hanging out with their AR-15s.

You can tell they didn’t watch the interview.

Just sayin’.

Adam Kinzinger went with big and bad … stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh, we did.

This guy is lucky it’s not my kids bus stop… https://t.co/E6l81EUzwi — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) May 19, 2023

What’s he going to do? Cry on him?

Or what? You'll hashtag tweet? — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) May 19, 2023

What would you do, tough guy? — мαтту 🇺🇸 (@OtherMatty) May 19, 2023

Lucky you wouldn't cry in front of him, little guy? — JWF (@JammieWF) May 19, 2023

Why? He'll just laugh at you like the rest of us. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) May 19, 2023

Remember that time he threatened Catturd™?

Little Adam pretending to be tough on Twitter again. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 19, 2023

Dude is just a mess.

Annnd now we’re dead. HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

