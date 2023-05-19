Now, whether you agree or not with this man’s actions in Baltimore, MD to protest what he sees as an infringement on his Second Amendment rights (and there are plenty on the Right who don’t like this way of protesting who are saying so without being melodramatic tools), we all can point and laugh at the same people who have time and time again said the Right would be anti-gun if more Black people were armed losing their minds over you guessed it … a Black man with a gun.

It all started here:

Hard to tell for sure from the picture, yes?

Welp, here’s the segment:

‘But I think if I do this enough … it will deter crime.’

Interesting.

One of the funniest freak-outs in our humble opinion is from Mehdi Hasan:

*every day*

This one though …

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But but but, the Right is RACIST!

Then there’d be seven Black Americans hanging out with their AR-15s.

You can tell they didn’t watch the interview.

Just sayin’.

Adam Kinzinger went with big and bad … stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh, we did.

What’s he going to do? Cry on him?

Remember that time he threatened Catturd™?

Dude is just a mess.

Annnd now we’re dead. HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

