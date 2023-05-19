Well of course AOC had to make Jordan Neely’s funeral about herself. That’s who she is.

That’s who she’s always been.

C’mon, we all know she ‘auditioned’ for the part, and now she’s just playing it. We can’t help but be reminded of the time she went to the border and sobbed outside the cages … notice although it’s gotten far worse under President Sippy Cup we have not seen any updated photos of her actually caring about the illegal immigrants in ‘cages,’ let alone doing anything to help them.

She’s far too busy exploiting a funeral for a photo op.

AOC mourning Jordan Neely. 44 prior arrests including kidnapping a girl (7) and attacking innocent old people. pic.twitter.com/5iPJrA1kdc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2023

Guess we should just be glad she’s not holding her arms behind her back and pretending she was arrested.

Good times.

As you can likely already imagine, this did not go well for Sandy.

Did she pray for the 65 year old woman Jordan punched in the face? — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) May 19, 2023

Probably not.

Happy hour countdown! — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 19, 2023

Just like the tears at the border in the white suit. Staged and fake. — 🍊🍊YoSniper🍊🍊 (@Yo5niper) May 19, 2023

Staged and fake.

Exactly.

Her entire persona is staged and fake.

And yet AOC wouldn’t ride the subway if her life depended on it. — Mandolango (@Chilango83) May 19, 2023

Absolutely not.

She just loves PR. — (AD) Deo Non Fortuna (@_labour_first) May 19, 2023

Political theater! — Brent P (@Bpaulik777) May 19, 2023

This is just sick — JennyFromTheBlock (@JenLuvsFitness) May 19, 2023

Indeed.

Always cry for the criminals but never for their victims. — Thoughts of a Woman (@savingtradition) May 19, 2023

The Bible? Really?

Hrm.

Oh, and nice ride, Sandy.

It is also good to see she driving in an electric vehicle… Oh wait… — Patrick (@PSZartman) May 19, 2023

Totally saving the environment and stuff.

Heh.

The Narcissist for the camera shot. — Dave Bass (@DaveBass4) May 19, 2023

I’m surprised she didn’t combust when she stepped into that church. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 19, 2023

What a phony AOC is. — Jerry Groen (@0513White) May 19, 2023

Calling AOC a phony is an insult to phonies everywhere.

***

