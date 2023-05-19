Well of course AOC had to make Jordan Neely’s funeral about herself. That’s who she is.

That’s who she’s always been.

C’mon, we all know she ‘auditioned’ for the part, and now she’s just playing it. We can’t help but be reminded of the time she went to the border and sobbed outside the cages … notice although it’s gotten far worse under President Sippy Cup we have not seen any updated photos of her actually caring about the illegal immigrants in ‘cages,’ let alone doing anything to help them.

She’s far too busy exploiting a funeral for a photo op.

Guess we should just be glad she’s not holding her arms behind her back and pretending she was arrested.

Good times.

As you can likely already imagine, this did not go well for Sandy.

Probably not.

Trending

Staged and fake.

Exactly.

Her entire persona is staged and fake.

Absolutely not.

Indeed.

The Bible? Really?

Hrm.

Oh, and nice ride, Sandy.

Totally saving the environment and stuff.

Heh.

Calling AOC a phony is an insult to phonies everywhere.

***

Related:

HA! Ian Millhiser accidentally reminds us of the MANY TIMES Dems trampled civil liberties with Gorsuch dig

Point and laugh with us at Mehdi Hasan, Adam Kinzinger, and others TRIGGERED by a Black guy with a gun

Richard Grenell straight-up ENDS Eric Swalwell in just 2 tweets for trying to paint him as a Neo-Naz

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCfakefamilyfraudJordan Neelymourningpanderingphoto-opprayingsubway