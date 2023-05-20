This week the Nebraska legislature voted to pass Legislative Bill 574 which would “ban gender-affirming procedures for minors,” and one lawmaker had a meltdown that a local media outlet reported this way:

After two hours of debate on Friday, senators voted 33-15 to pass Legislative Bill 574, which would ban gender-affirming procedures for minors. As opponents of LB 574 gathered in the Capitol Rotunda, tension took over the floor. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, the lawmaker who grinded the body’s work to a halt over the bill, spent more than two minutes repeating the chant: “Trans people belong here. We need trans people. We love trans people.” “You matter, and I am fighting for you,” Cavanaugh said. “And I will not stop. I will not stop today, I will not stop tomorrow.”

“More than two minutes repeating the chant” doesn’t adequately sum up the leftist’s insanity. This elected official is a lunatic. Watch:

This is democrat Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh who has been drinking the woke kool-aid of insanity. This is not a loop. There is an ending🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6m1bPQRxNM — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 20, 2023

Yikes!

We are governed by crazy people — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) May 20, 2023

Voters are sending insane people to elected office. What could possibly go wrong?

Seeing the output of state legislatures on this issue and the conduct and bearing of state legislators is disturbing and raises questions about democracy and constitutional government https://t.co/q356dunFR4 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) May 20, 2023

“Public service” is turning into a nuthouse.

Where are the nice men with the straitjackets? — JWF (@JammieWF) May 20, 2023

When will the men in white coats arrive? https://t.co/yuSnhSCBE9 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 20, 2023

Siri, show me what it would look like if Dr. Frankenstein combined every stereotype about progressive white women and brought the creature to life. https://t.co/d5ne4udo4a — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 20, 2023

I'm calling for a total and complete shutdown of liberal White women until we can figure out what the hell is going on. https://t.co/krS4kLsT0V — Imperator Philippus Arabus (@PhilippusArabus) May 20, 2023

There are now a number of leftist cults in the U.S. and they just keep growing.

This, folks, is religious chanting. This is not a policy debate. This isn't kind; this isn't loving whatsoever. This is the repetitions of a cult. https://t.co/YZtEcyfxEL — Isaiah L. Carter, # 16,080 (@IsaiahLCarter) May 20, 2023

Not an insane cult https://t.co/l6U1xyIFXV — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) May 20, 2023

My homies is Nebraska, what is up? Pure insanity is overtaking our beautiful nation. https://t.co/6YCVgif1B0 — 🇺🇸 HonkeyPox 🇺🇸 (@HonkeyPox) May 20, 2023

Apparently this is the first known mental illness that’s actually contagious… https://t.co/55Sp32gGh1 — Bill Peguillan (@BillPegs) May 20, 2023

That appears to be the case.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: