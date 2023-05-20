This week the Nebraska legislature voted to pass Legislative Bill 574 which would “ban gender-affirming procedures for minors,” and one lawmaker had a meltdown that a local media outlet reported this way:

After two hours of debate on Friday, senators voted 33-15 to pass Legislative Bill 574, which would ban gender-affirming procedures for minors.

As opponents of LB 574 gathered in the Capitol Rotunda, tension took over the floor.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, the lawmaker who grinded the body’s work to a halt over the bill, spent more than two minutes repeating the chant: “Trans people belong here. We need trans people. We love trans people.”

“You matter, and I am fighting for you,” Cavanaugh said. “And I will not stop. I will not stop today, I will not stop tomorrow.”

“More than two minutes repeating the chant” doesn’t adequately sum up the leftist’s insanity. This elected official is a lunatic. Watch:

Yikes!

Voters are sending insane people to elected office. What could possibly go wrong?

“Public service” is turning into a nuthouse.

There are now a number of leftist cults in the U.S. and they just keep growing.

That appears to be the case.

