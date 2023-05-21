And here … we … go.

As Twitchy readers know, Lefty Twitter did what they do best and created a complete and total lie about an innocent woman named Sarah Comrie claiming she tried stealing a bike from a bunch of young Black men. They went on to brand her a ‘Karen,’ called her a racist, made fun of her ‘white woman tears,’ and accused her of trying to get young Black men killed.

Which of course, was all BS. Seriously, what sort of moron would believe that story?

Oops, we answered our own question.

A bunch of Lefties … that’s who.

Welp, Comrie’s attorney has joined Twitter and is asking people to send him defamatory statements and videos of these a-holes calling her Karen, a racist, and a thief. Take a look:

I created this account so individuals can tag me as to defamatory statements/videos made against Ms. Comrie. I'm looking for comments labeling Ms. Comrie a: 1) Karen; 2) racist; and/or 3) thief. Also, videos referencing a third party doing the foreging is also actionable. — Justin Marino (@AttorneyJMarino) May 21, 2023

Ruh-roh, we can think of several people who will be cleaning their timelines.

Of course, as we all know, tweets are forever.

Enter Andy Ngô with some receipts:

Leftist hoaxer & #Antifa activist @Imposter_Edits spread lies about the NYC nurse who was the victim of an attempted bicycle robbery by a group of black males. His tweet about her "weaponized tears" was seen over 41m times. Viral leftist disinfo is the backbone of leftist… pic.twitter.com/PIXVQa6Vv4 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2023

Oops.

His response from behind a block. Like other radical leftists (Antifa especially), he used a bot to mass block anyone who follows me in order to maintain an echo chamber where he & his followers can’t see counter evidence. Radical leftist beliefs can only be maintained when other… pic.twitter.com/GWepJjSOUk — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2023

Why are you trying to sic a mob on a pregnant woman who was the victim of an attempted robbery? https://t.co/VlGUmHKsx2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2023

Because he’s an A-HOLE.

Self-identified journalist Monique Judge makes threats against the New York hospital worker who went into hiding due to a BLM-style hoax framing her as a thief and racist. Monique also names the woman’s husband and says she hopes the woman experiences terror.… pic.twitter.com/Ee5kcnkOV7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2023

Awww yes, we wrote about ‘Monique’.

Really horrible.

The attorney for the @BellevueHosp worker falsely accused of being a racist stealing a bike rental from black people is asking the public for help in identifying his client’s defamers. Send him screenshots & archived links. https://t.co/HeVocRyQRr pic.twitter.com/ljvcQVKtPN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2023

But wait, there’s more!

This guy though … sounds like he’s the original doxxer:

This is the person who originally doxxed her.https://t.co/CHhq6EtgBw — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 21, 2023

Screenshots of this account's defamatory tweets in the event he takes them down: pic.twitter.com/E3ea4ylkjf — Southern Man (@MagicBelle1) May 21, 2023

Here's one who libeled her and he has deep pockets. The "George Floyd" attorney, Ben Crump. pic.twitter.com/PTAA6pwcJX — Southern Man (@MagicBelle1) May 21, 2023

This guy did an entire video defaming her and had it on youtube: https://t.co/SS8ZD4kWZj — Southern Man (@MagicBelle1) May 21, 2023

.@jeffspolitics of The Young Turks defamed her in a horrendous manner. — The Ne Plus Ultra MAGA (@Ban_Commies) May 21, 2023

Yeah, it was pretty gross.

Wonder if he’s cleaning timelines yet?

Here's an account that libeled her, "News One": https://t.co/yJVJcNxQQx — Southern Man (@MagicBelle1) May 21, 2023

Make them all pay. And do it publicly! — Mistress B (@TheMistressB) May 21, 2023

Hello Mr. Marino, I compiled a thread of some of the worst offenders a few days ago. Imo, Monique Judge, TizzyEnt, @ThatDaneshGuy on Tik Tok and Instagram, @tariqnasheed, @Imposter_Edits are the worst offenders. https://t.co/qyXKneMdo9 — ichthys (@kyrieeleison60) May 21, 2023

Wow.

Just. Wow.

