Awww, Pete Strzok is a coward. Shocker.

We’re not sure why he’d think bragging about blocking people somehow makes him look cool, or why he used the troll spelling of the Durham Report, but man, this just looks weak. Hey Pete, tell us you can’t handle the truth without telling us you can’t handle the truth.

It’s as if he’s a high school girl bragging about blocking her ex-boyfriend or something.

Weak. Sauce.

By ‘negative’ he means every account calling him out for being the traitorous dirtbag we’ve known him to be from the get-go. Seriously, what a rat.

And gosh, we’re not seeing anyone patting him on the back for being a wuss on Twitter.

And a coward, don’t forget that part.

HA HA HA HA HA

And to think, we didn’t think Pete Strzok could look any worse.

He showed us!

***

