Awww, Pete Strzok is a coward. Shocker.

We’re not sure why he’d think bragging about blocking people somehow makes him look cool, or why he used the troll spelling of the Durham Report, but man, this just looks weak. Hey Pete, tell us you can’t handle the truth without telling us you can’t handle the truth.

It’s as if he’s a high school girl bragging about blocking her ex-boyfriend or something.

Weak. Sauce.

For anyone looking for the overlap of $8 bluechecks and the dURhAm iS cOmINg crowd, the replies to this RT are a great source. Yes, I take joy in blocking each and every negative blue check account. Like popping bubble wrap, savoring each block-click as I continue to walk free. https://t.co/FxeyTyiOL5 pic.twitter.com/uioG2RjpZH — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 16, 2023

By ‘negative’ he means every account calling him out for being the traitorous dirtbag we’ve known him to be from the get-go. Seriously, what a rat.

And gosh, we’re not seeing anyone patting him on the back for being a wuss on Twitter.

You’re a liar and a putz. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) May 17, 2023

And a coward, don’t forget that part.

You’re a disgrace and did more damage to the FBI than Enron did to Arthur Anderson. It’s absurd that you have the gall to try to take any kind of moral high ground. You should cut off your internet and recede into private life, but you have no conscience and continue to… — Colby Smith (@ColbyJacobSmith) May 17, 2023

You block people and then brag about it. Could you be any more of a bitch? Oh wait. Yes, yes you can… pic.twitter.com/rrZlz6AZRn — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) May 17, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

You disgraced yourself and the FBI. Calm down. — Brian Bond (@briangbc) May 17, 2023

Peter you were a major disaster and should be prosecuted. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/fvhX1kifQh — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 17, 2023

Idk who you are, but I blocked you first. — Storm (@stormrobinson) May 17, 2023

A grown man triggered by blue checks and some nasty criticism. Life is more difficult when you’re not the one pulling the strings right? lol — 🇺🇸April🇺🇸 (@AprilNicoleinVA) May 17, 2023

And to think, we didn’t think Pete Strzok could look any worse.

He showed us!

***

