Sounds like LGB is tired of taking the fall for TQ+ … and boom. Hey, we can hardly blame them when the media and most of the Left spend every waking moment hiding behind their movement to push a movement claiming gender is just a social construct. LGB is based around the idea of TWO SEXES, that men are men and women are women.

Not entirely sure why TQ gets lumped in with them but sounds like they’re done being the ‘front man/woman’ for a movement they disagree with.

Take a look at this thread from The LGB Group:

Trans cultists: "YOU ARE WEAK WITHOUT US THEY WANT TO SEPARATE US." LGB people and their advocacy always revolved around same-sex attracted people. It never included transgenderism. No one is making us separate from the TQ+. We, ourselves, want separate from them. — LGB 🏳️‍🌈 (@theLGBgroup) May 21, 2023

See what we mean?

Hey, we didn’t say it … they said it.

Hopefully louder for the people in the back even.

Who majorly has grouped us is the media. They have always force-grouped TQ+ with us. Even now in LGB shows, there's an irrelevant side character who is apparently transgender just for representation and has no storyline just to force group the trans. — LGB 🏳️‍🌈 (@theLGBgroup) May 21, 2023

In other words, if they can’t tie TQ to LGB the entire movement has to stand on its own and they can’t continue to claim those who disagree with trans cultists ‘hate LGBTQ’. They lose a ton of momentum if they’re not using the LGB community.

Transgenders are always feeding off of gay shows and representation in the media. Pile ons have nothing of their own. — LGB 🏳️‍🌈 (@theLGBgroup) May 21, 2023

They sound pissed, right?

Hard to blame them.

A few other tweets from their timeline:

Correction: The most embarrassing father in the school pick up line. pic.twitter.com/OCnnCwYi7s — LGB 🏳️‍🌈 (@theLGBgroup) May 20, 2023

Yikes.

Trans Identifying Woman gets triggered over being called "ma'am". You can see that she is abusive and has anger issues, which is a commonality amongst trans cultists. The cross-hormone drugs & mutilation clearly deteriorated her mental health further. pic.twitter.com/LyOTxqeZdW — LGB 🏳️‍🌈 (@theLGBgroup) May 19, 2023

What they said.

They’re like an abusive partner. — Pierre (@PierreJouet) May 21, 2023

No one asked us if we wanted to be associated with transgenders in the first place.

Transgenderism has nothing in common with same-sex attraction. — AndyInLondon #together 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧🔻😃 (@AndyInLondon1) May 21, 2023

Nope.

And it’s way past time for the LGB to kick TQ to the curb.

***

