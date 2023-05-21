Sounds like LGB is tired of taking the fall for TQ+ … and boom. Hey, we can hardly blame them when the media and most of the Left spend every waking moment hiding behind their movement to push a movement claiming gender is just a social construct. LGB is based around the idea of TWO SEXES, that men are men and women are women.

Not entirely sure why TQ gets lumped in with them but sounds like they’re done being the ‘front man/woman’ for a movement they disagree with.

Take a look at this thread from The LGB Group:

See what we mean?

Hey, we didn’t say it … they said it.

Hopefully louder for the people in the back even.

In other words, if they can’t tie TQ to LGB the entire movement has to stand on its own and they can’t continue to claim those who disagree with trans cultists ‘hate LGBTQ’. They lose a ton of momentum if they’re not using the LGB community.

They sound pissed, right?

Hard to blame them.

A few other tweets from their timeline:

Yikes.

What they said.

Nope.

And it’s way past time for the LGB to kick TQ to the curb.

***

