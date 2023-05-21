Someone close to Ted Lieu really should remind him what happens when you ask a stupid question. We get it, he’s not quite the dimmest bulb when it comes to Democrats in Congress but he’s pretty darn close. He better hope Eric Swalwell keeps getting elected … that’s all we’re saying.

Did he really think this would go well?

C’mon Ted, you’re setting yourself up with this one.

Actually, any time Republicans refuse to hand them a blank check.

Trending

Ted tried to push back on this one …

HA HA HA HA HA

Most of it is interest owed.

But you know, WE’RE STARVING OLD PEOPLE and KILLING HEALTH CARE if we don’t fund their pet projects.

Indeed.

Simple.

***

Related:

So who IS this whack-job NE State Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh REALLY? You’ll never guess (ok, you MIGHT)

Atty. for 6-months-pregnant nurse Lefties branded ‘Karen’ calls down the THUNDER (wants names)

GQ dolt gets SUPER FUSSY when called out for his lame AF dig at Gorsuch and churches

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: crashdebt ceilingDemocratseconomyTed Lieu