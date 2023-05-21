Someone close to Ted Lieu really should remind him what happens when you ask a stupid question. We get it, he’s not quite the dimmest bulb when it comes to Democrats in Congress but he’s pretty darn close. He better hope Eric Swalwell keeps getting elected … that’s all we’re saying.

Did he really think this would go well?

Dear @RichardHaass: So when was the last time you remember Democrats threatening to crash the US economy by manufacturing a debt default? This isn’t a both sides issue. This isn’t a negotiations issue. This is a hostage taking by Republicans who are willing to crash the economy. https://t.co/ndFt7MvlgR — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 21, 2023

C’mon Ted, you’re setting yourself up with this one.

This time, actually. You are the ones unwilling to reduce spending. — Abuelo de la Spoopy (@danander11) May 21, 2023

Actually, any time Republicans refuse to hand them a blank check.

My side is that $32 trillion in debt means the government spends too much. — Winosaur (@WinosaurThe) May 21, 2023

Every continuing resolution. — The More Perfect Union (@theRealMPU) May 21, 2023

Ted tried to push back on this one …

Continuing resolutions are generally done to prevent government shutdowns. This is a totally different issue. We can withstand a government shutdown. But defaulting on our debt would potentially be catastrophic. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 21, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

No it wouldn't. Most is onterest owed to the federal reserve . — Donald Harwood (@surrenderedflow) May 21, 2023

Most of it is interest owed.

But you know, WE’RE STARVING OLD PEOPLE and KILLING HEALTH CARE if we don’t fund their pet projects.

Every time it comes around. — Forsyth County Republican Party (@FCNCGOP) May 21, 2023

How would not raising the credit limit cause you to not pay what you owe? (Hint: although highly inflationary, since our debt is an obligation to pay federal reserve notes we could print the money.) Not that I agree with the silly behavior, but I also hate silly responses. — William Gissy (@william_gissy) May 21, 2023

It’s all a game people — Outlander Fan Lorna 👏🏻👏🏻💙💙 (@OutlanderLorna) May 21, 2023

Indeed.

“So when was the last time you remember Democrats threatening to crash the US economy by manufacturing a debt default?” Today. GOP house has already passed a bill to raise the debt limit. Dems are stalling. — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) May 21, 2023

True, Democrats never threaten to be fiscally responsible. It is just not in them. They are children. — Dominar (@THATCH_ARISES) May 21, 2023

Cut the spending and then no need to default.. see? easy. — ItsJustMe122 (@ItsJustMe122) May 21, 2023

Stop spending my money genius. — Christopher Walk 🇺🇸🍊 (@cwalk1972) May 21, 2023

Simple.

***

