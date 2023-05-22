One of our readers actually sent us this thread and after reading it (warning, it is sorta long) we felt like it was worth sharing. That being said, we cannot confirm (nor deny) if any of this is true but at the same time, if it is?

Yikes.

And strangely enough, it fits with this administration.

Take a look:

EXCLUSIVE from a #NordStreamSabotage whistleblower: I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of the world, wishing for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. My identity is not of importance. What matters is the sharing of my story so that the world can understand… — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

Once the explosives were planted, they would be triggered by sonobuoy. On September 25, at roughly 10:52 pm UTC, a US Navy Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk appeared on radar in the Baltic Sea, east of Bornholm Island. Radar data indicates that this state-of-the-art helicopter, equipped… pic.twitter.com/3eL2xOPqXs — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

*cough cough*

Meanwhile, on September 25, at roughly 11:28 pm UTC, a US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon equipped with sonobuoy and with NO CALLSIGN appeared on radar east of the Faroe Islands. This Boeing P-8A Poseidon headed directly to the site of the first Nord Stream explosion near Bornholm… pic.twitter.com/MHyqZnqoVk — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

At this juncture, the Poseidon had completed the first part of its mission, confirming the detonation of the explosives. It then flew over land near Miastko and rendezvoused with a US Air Force Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker for in-air refueling at 1:20 am UTC on September 26. The… pic.twitter.com/cVXGnyXOOq — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

Meep.

The same US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon with no callsign reappeared on radar at 6:22 am UTC on September 26, east of Bornholm Island. It flew to the site of the first explosion for a second look at 7:00 am UTC, then flew back and disappeared from radar at roughly 9:04 am UTC east… pic.twitter.com/cwImDnWyve — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

After the second wave of explosions at 5:03 pm UTC on September 26, the original US Navy Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk reappeared on radar in the Baltic at roughly 6:42 pm UTC. It then hovered for over two hours until approximately 8:50 pm UTC, at which point it went off radar. During… pic.twitter.com/GfBygPiYYb — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

How the US blew up the Nordstream pipelines (Radar Evidence). I urge the public to review the publicly available radar data for themselves and witness the events as they unfolded, as it is easily verifiable. – ASDS Engineerhttps://t.co/zS8vE4haBR (Thread: 7 of 7) — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

Told you guys.

Yikes.

My comment: I was contacted by this whistleblower and was asked to publish this thread. I reviewed the radar evidence and it creates a compelling case of the US Govt blowing up the NordStream pipelines. There is no question in my mind that Joe Biden ordered this act of terrorism. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 21, 2023

Again, we can neither confirm nor deny if any of this is legit but if so?

Wow.

So much wow you guys.

And not in a good way.

***

