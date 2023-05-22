Poor Nikki Fried.

Maybe she should just move out of Florida since she hates it so much. Gosh, all the Florida GOP did was offer to help NAACP leader Leon W. Russell move out of Florida since he thinks it’s an unsafe place for Black Americans. Seems she just can’t deal with people being kind, charitable, and giving.

Heh.

Take a look.

It’s shameful and repulsive to be kind?

Weird.

And yes, we agree, this is on brand … in a good way.

Wow, Nikki is bad at this.

She screeches as she unleashes hate all over Twitter!

Looks insane?

Man, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck … ahem.

See? Sounds legit.

Remember when Gov. Hochul told Republicans to get out of New York? Gonna guess Nikki wasn’t all that upset over that.

Psh.

See? Helpful!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*breathes*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

There ya’ go.

***

***

