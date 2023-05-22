Poor Nikki Fried.

Maybe she should just move out of Florida since she hates it so much. Gosh, all the Florida GOP did was offer to help NAACP leader Leon W. Russell move out of Florida since he thinks it’s an unsafe place for Black Americans. Seems she just can’t deal with people being kind, charitable, and giving.

Heh.

Take a look.

This the Florida Republican Party offering to pay to move a Black leader fighting for civil rights out of Florida. Shameful. Repulsive. On brand. pic.twitter.com/ptiZRxQkpd — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 22, 2023

It’s shameful and repulsive to be kind?

Weird.

And yes, we agree, this is on brand … in a good way.

Wow, Nikki is bad at this.

She screeches as she unleashes hate all over Twitter!

No, what's repulsive is a race grifter who's supposed to "advance" the lives of Black people but instead lies and fear mongers. Even you aren't dumb enough to believe this nonsense. And, yeah, Republicans sent a Black man, Byron Donalds, to Congress from FL. You look insane. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) May 22, 2023

Looks insane?

Man, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck … ahem.

See? Sounds legit.

Remember when Gov. Hochul told Republicans to get out of New York? Gonna guess Nikki wasn’t all that upset over that.

Um, did you even read the tweets, Nick? — Stu 🇺🇸 (@DiscoStu79) May 22, 2023

Psh.

Where do we send the check? This is money well spent.. — MVB (@RamlordMvb) May 22, 2023

See? Helpful!

@ChrisMZiegler you don’t scare us. You can’t move us. You will not subjugate us! #BlackLivesMatter — Leslie Wimes (@womenonthemove1) May 22, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*breathes*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It was the NAACP that said blacks shouldn't be in Florida, what's the problem? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 22, 2023

There ya’ go.

***

***

