California State Senator Scott Wiener was very excited to share the award the League of Women Voters of California ‘honored’ him with for his work around housing for LGBTQ … or something. It’s an interesting-looking award, don’t you think?

Wonder if these women were trolling him just a little.

If not, yeah, this is still not a great visual.

Oh, and nice nail polish, Wiener.

Thank you League of Women Voters of California for honoring me for our work around housing & LGBTQ equality. I’m deeply grateful. pic.twitter.com/76GKkdmdA0 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 21, 2023

Bro.

Umm …

Yeah.

Umm… am I the only one seeing what I’m seeing. That award certainly has a… unique… shape. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) May 21, 2023

Meep.

We didn’t say it.

We insinuated it.

We included the joke tweet sort of saying it BUT we did not say it.

Cool nail polish — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) May 21, 2023

It’s a very pretty sky blue.

What is a woman? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 22, 2023

Self portrait! Congrats! — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 22, 2023

OMG. This isn't photoshopped. How is this real? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 21, 2023

Our thoughts exactly.

An actual woman wasn't available for that award? Ok, Leauge of Women.. pic.twitter.com/lhAv28pIHA — Lady 'Fed up w/ the BS' Stevie ♟️ (@StevieRenee3) May 21, 2023

There’s that too but the overall theme?

Awkward.

I'd be hard pressed to find a worse person in the political circus and that's saying a lot. — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) May 21, 2023

Don’t you just love it when the jokes write themselves?

***

***

