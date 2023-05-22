Just a little hint goes a LONG way, right Tucker?

Now, Tucker Carlson himself didn’t exactly drop the scoop BUT he definitely wanted people to see what Chadwick Moore had to say about what happened with his show on Fox. So this is definitely worth a watch:

Basically what people have been saying all along – Dominion, January 6th, and Ray Epps.

What the heck, Fox? Seriously. You’re supposed to be helping the American people, not the bad guys trying to control and manipulate the message, stories, freedom, and elections … this is such a horrible look. We expect this sort of horrible from CNN or MSNBC, but we’re supposed to be able to expect more from Fox.

A small group of bad actors silencing opposition voices when the stakes couldn't be higher… where have we seen that before? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 22, 2023

Scary.

Hello Tucker — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 22, 2023

Heh.

This should be illegal. A voting machine company cannot be so partisan that they demand to silence the opposition. They are supposed to be neutral! This is ludicrous! — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) May 22, 2023

Just sayin’.

LFG 🔥 — Stacy Rae 🇺🇸 (@stacyhrae) May 22, 2023

Drop all the truth bombs! We want to hear them!

Read them?

See them?

More coffee, please.

Ready or not!

Here you come!

😎 — Snow65snow (@Snow65Snow) May 22, 2023

Need you back Tucker! And quickly — Brandon Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Brandon6918) May 22, 2023

Nice plug for the book and a great teaser to keep people engaged and interested in what really happened which is smart because a day on Twitter is like a week in normal-people time. Heh. Stay tuned, we will!

***

***

