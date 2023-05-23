Full disclosure, RedSteeze dragging Tara Palmeri all over Twitter for her lame ‘chase’ of DeSantis is literally all over the place – we did our best to try and make it cohesive but woof, he just decimated her. And with good reason – she’d already started making an a*s of herself, he just finished the job for her. As Twitchy readers know, Tara tried for an exclusive interview with DeSantis, if by interview you mean stalked, chased, and babbled at him about Disney and drag queens.

I tried once more w/ DeSantis at the State House, peaceably following him down a stairwell asking him more questions, each of which he ignored. DeSantis seemed almost to be running away from me. The slow-motion chase ended w/ DeSantis behind the black tinted-windows of his S.U.V. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 22, 2023

Yeah, we know he wasn’t really ‘running away from her’, but nice try, Tara.

RedSteeze with the takedown:

We love Spaghetti Factory.

Heh.

I recorded it all. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

Yeah, we know.

I mean yea, we saw it. That's kind of the joke. https://t.co/TnMIOWN25W — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2023

Too bad the joke is on her.

I recorded him not giving he access or answering my questions about why he wants drag queens murdered in the streets of Jacksonville. Or Tampa, whichever @tarapalmeri — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2023

Or you know, whatever.

No you didn't it's on my phone in the state house. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

Oof.

They are cutting certain pieces of the video to make me look bad. I have the whole thing — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

Nobody has to make you look bad, Tara. You did that all on your own.

You don't need them editing clips to make you look bad. So post the whole thing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2023

See?

I'm posting. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

Was he not in a convertible giving you exclusive access at the time? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2023

Im talking about desantis, i asked his people for three questions. Im done with this conversation because you and I don't believe in the same freedoms 🇺🇸 — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

What?

What freedom is this, Tara? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SpqoJ9PvQL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2023

You chased him down trying to ask him about his favorite Disney character. https://t.co/xgpomdykMn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2023

IT’S DONALD DUCK, OK?!

How great is this? pic.twitter.com/NRjvk3JEPy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2023

It’s pretty great.

I explain that I can only assume he avoids the press because he has a stutter and is old and it doesn't make it any less right but he takes more questions than DeSantis. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

Stutter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

“Stutter”…drink — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) May 23, 2023

Just give up painting me as a partisan hack, anyone who has read my work and knows where I've worked knows that's not the case. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

Riiiiight.

Good one.

You literally just claimed Biden has a “stutter”. He has dementia and you know it. Only a partisan hack would pretend he has a “stutter”. — dandydab (@dandydab) May 23, 2023

It's ok, everyone knows you're a activist playing journo It's OK Tara, we know it, you know it, just admit it You want the Dems to win and so the stories you do are to help them Everyone knows, it's ok — Clarence Whorley – (@ClarenceWhorley) May 23, 2023

Why does Joe Biden avoid the press? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 23, 2023

Owned by both DeSantis AND Redsteeze … that’s gotta sting.

Seriously.

***

