Full disclosure, RedSteeze dragging Tara Palmeri all over Twitter for her lame ‘chase’ of DeSantis is literally all over the place – we did our best to try and make it cohesive but woof, he just decimated her. And with good reason – she’d already started making an a*s of herself, he just finished the job for her. As Twitchy readers know, Tara tried for an exclusive interview with DeSantis, if by interview you mean stalked, chased, and babbled at him about Disney and drag queens.

Yeah, we know he wasn’t really ‘running away from her’, but nice try, Tara.

RedSteeze with the takedown:

We love Spaghetti Factory.

Heh.

Yeah, we know.

Too bad the joke is on her.

Or you know, whatever.

Trending

Oof.

Nobody has to make you look bad, Tara. You did that all on your own.

See?

What?

IT’S DONALD DUCK, OK?!

It’s pretty great.

Stutter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Riiiiight.

Good one.

Owned by both DeSantis AND Redsteeze … that’s gotta sting.

Seriously.

***

Related:

STRIKE OUT! LA Dodgers learns the HARD WAY you never bend the knee to anti-Catholic hate-group whack jobs

BRUTAL thread shows the side of Jordan Neely the Left and media do NOT want you to see

WHOA: Tucker Carlson just dropped a MAJOR hint about WHY Fox canceled his show (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeDeSantisTara Palmeri