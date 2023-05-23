Tonight, Tara Palmeri, Partner and Senior Political Consultant for Puck News, shared a bit of insight into a recent encounter she had with Ron DeSantis. Expectation is high DeSantis will announce a run for President very soon, so a scoop or a quick interview with him is a prized story. Palmeri was determined and shared a play by play.

It was my first personal observation of what DeSantis’s critics mean when they call him a paper tiger—a superficially perfect test-tube Republican candidate who, on closer inspection, is probably not ready for prime-time. https://t.co/60aBDGMABK — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 22, 2023

In Palmeri’s very professional and not at all biased opinion, DeSantis is “not ready for prime time” and a “paper tiger”. She even titled her riveting article “Ronny on the Run”. Stay with us because the fun is just getting started.

in person, I immediately sensed a very different potential candidate: a guarded politician who had no interest in actually engaging with other humans, and was perhaps even a little scared of the spotlight. He had trouble making eye contact with people in the crowd. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 22, 2023

Was he reluctant to engage with other humans or was he just not interested in talking to Tara?

I tried once more w/ DeSantis at the State House, peaceably following him down a stairwell asking him more questions, each of which he ignored. DeSantis seemed almost to be running away from me. The slow-motion chase ended w/ DeSantis behind the black tinted-windows of his S.U.V. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 22, 2023

Palmeri wrapped up her thread informing readers she chased DeSantis, or maybe they walked at a fast clip, until he made it to his vehicle and left her standing without the coveted interview. Wouldn’t you love a video of the event? Well, today is your lucky day!

Here are some of @tarapalmeri’s truly hard-hitting questions: “I am Italian American too. Does that matter to you? … Why are you against Disney characters? Which one is your favorite one?" https://t.co/ombghdpCzO pic.twitter.com/eZ5PbbEJfU — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 23, 2023

DeSantis War Room was kind enough to provide us with video of Palmeri’s encounter with DeSantis. She was eager to educate Governor DeSantis of their shared Italian American heritage. She went on to ask him his favorite Disney character and wondered why he disliked Disney personalities. Palmeri surely has her finger on the pulse of what is important to the American voter with these gripping inquiries.

Hilarious. Trump campaign stenographer Tara Palmeri wrote a thread making it seem like DeSantis ran away from her bc she was asking him tough questions. She didn’t realize the DeSantis team had recorded her questions, which were mostly badgering him about Disney characters. https://t.co/u5ZDRtvpW0 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 23, 2023

Oh my! Perhaps Palmeri should have just left this encounter to the archives.

Christina Pushaw, a member of the DeSantis communications team, had a hilarious retort.

Bruh… she chased Governor DeSantis down a stairwell to ask him who his favorite Disney character is. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/V5hGmtDCSR https://t.co/Uth9iRtBmK — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 23, 2023

Uhhh I think most people would ignore randoms ranting at them about their ancestry and opinions on cartoon characters https://t.co/wNNWXfEzft — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 23, 2023

Generally, if some person you don’t know starts chasing you and asking you where you’re from and if you like Donald Duck, it’s probably best to ignore them.

Um, It’s definitely an interesting strategy for ingratiating yourself with a subject you would like to interview. Wonder how it will work out for Palmeri.

Absolutely humiliating https://t.co/OpDQ6VnwZB — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 23, 2023

So glad someone finally said it. Oof, the second hand embarrassment is too much to take.

What a clown show. This is what you pay her for @PuckNews? https://t.co/Thp1TLAkX9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 23, 2023

Palmeri’s bio says she is a partner in Puck News, so apparently this is a plan of action from the top of the leadership ladder.

Seriously? Cringe. Now I see why he has little to no interest in talking to you. https://t.co/q3HQSjuKww — RC James 🐴🇺🇸 (@rcjames4) May 23, 2023

This is how you do it. Expose the media liars. Record every encounter. Expose their requests for comment. https://t.co/MiPUUP77Nr — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2023

RB sums it with a tidy bow on top. Any time conservatives deal with corporate press, record the encounter or else journalists like Palmeri will craft their own narrative.

he should have ordered the Trump Tower burger. He may be taking it too far. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) May 23, 2023

Unbelievably, the humiliation of the released video was not enough. Palmeri ended the night recommending DeSantis eat a burger because he is getting too thin? What a bizarre statement for a journalist covering a potential candidate. Apparently, journalists feel empowered to offer nutrition tips and critique the body mass index of presidential contenders now.

.@tarapalmeri, Stalking is when two people are on a romantic walk and only one of them knows about it. https://t.co/Q4gOZvSOzc — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 23, 2023

Palmeri unwittingly provided the entertainment tonight. How is Twitter still free?

