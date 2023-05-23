Tonight, Tara Palmeri, Partner and Senior Political Consultant for Puck News, shared a bit of insight into a recent encounter she had with Ron DeSantis. Expectation is high DeSantis will announce a run for President very soon, so a scoop or a quick interview with him is a prized story. Palmeri was determined and shared a play by play.

In Palmeri’s very professional and not at all biased opinion, DeSantis is “not ready for prime time” and a “paper tiger”. She even titled her riveting article “Ronny on the Run”. Stay with us because the fun is just getting started.

Was he reluctant to engage with other humans or was he just not interested in talking to Tara?

Palmeri wrapped up her thread informing readers she chased DeSantis, or maybe they walked at a fast clip, until he made it to his vehicle and left her standing without the coveted interview. Wouldn’t you love a video of the event? Well, today is your lucky day!

DeSantis War Room was kind enough to provide us with video of Palmeri’s encounter with DeSantis. She was eager to educate Governor DeSantis of their shared Italian American heritage. She went on to ask him his favorite Disney character and wondered why he disliked Disney personalities. Palmeri surely has her finger on the pulse of what is important to the American voter with these gripping inquiries.

Oh my! Perhaps Palmeri should have just left this encounter to the archives.

Christina Pushaw, a member of the DeSantis communications team, had a hilarious retort.

Generally, if some person you don’t know starts chasing you and asking you where you’re from and if you like Donald Duck, it’s probably best to ignore them.

Um, It’s definitely an interesting strategy for ingratiating yourself with a subject you would like to interview. Wonder how it will work out for Palmeri.

So glad someone finally said it. Oof, the second hand embarrassment is too much to take.

Palmeri’s bio says she is a partner in Puck News, so apparently this is a plan of action from the top of the leadership ladder.

RB sums it with a tidy bow on top. Any time conservatives deal with corporate press, record the encounter or else journalists like Palmeri will craft their own narrative.

Unbelievably, the humiliation of the released video was not enough. Palmeri ended the night recommending DeSantis eat a burger because he is getting too thin? What a bizarre statement for a journalist covering a potential candidate. Apparently, journalists feel empowered to offer nutrition tips and critique the body mass index of presidential contenders now.

Palmeri unwittingly provided the entertainment tonight. How is Twitter still free?

