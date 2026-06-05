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Matt Stoller Ditches 'HR Lady' Politics for Nazi-Tattooed, Sexting, Girlfriend-Roughing, Rape Fantasist

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on June 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Matt Stoller is a podcast host and writer and he is fed up with Democrats and their 'HR lady' politics. 

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This is an interesting take since the Democrat Party stays afloat because of college educated females and those kind of people tend to be corporate types who very much care about 'HR Lady' politics. But, Eff those ladies or something.

Well, the Left certainly hates any woman who comes out with a credible accusation against one of their politicians. They'll do their level best to destroy her and ensure other victims never speak out.

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This strategy should really help the Left attract dudes with Nazi tattoos who sext dozens of women while married. 

This is the Left's new standard.

If by 'amusing', you really mean pathetic.

The Left should definitely continue to go down this road. It will be super helpful for the ... Republicans.

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To be fair, Platner said he would rape intruders but not in a 'gay' way. Walz would never say that.

It's a horseshoe.

He just likes a little sexual harassment and roughing up his girlfriends (allegedly) on the side.

This is the hill Democrats are willing to die on.

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Dem Senator Whitehouse Bankrolling Platner Tells His Victims to Get Over It — 'A Lot of Nothing' justmindy
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