Matt Stoller Ditches 'HR Lady' Politics for Nazi-Tattooed, Sexting, Girlfriend-Roughing, Rape Fantasist

Matt Stoller is a podcast host and writer and he is fed up with Democrats and their 'HR lady' politics.

Graham Platner represents a rejection of Dem HR lady politics — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) June 5, 2026

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This is an interesting take since the Democrat Party stays afloat because of college educated females and those kind of people tend to be corporate types who very much care about 'HR Lady' politics. But, Eff those ladies or something.

Beginning to suspect that the left might just have a slight misogyny problem. pic.twitter.com/6GBMD0p7Q6 — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) June 5, 2026

Well, the Left certainly hates any woman who comes out with a credible accusation against one of their politicians. They'll do their level best to destroy her and ensure other victims never speak out.

How do you figure? Is Platner against DEI policies? Has he indicated he will do anything to oppose anti-white discrimination? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 5, 2026

To all the reasonable centrists who decided s****ing on women who speak up was good electoral strategy, now the left is doing it too.



Women are half the voting base. You need to figure out how to appeal to men without throwing women under the bus. — EyeOnStalk (@EyeOnStalk) June 5, 2026

This strategy should really help the Left attract dudes with Nazi tattoos who sext dozens of women while married.

Being against domestic violence apparently makes you a dem HR lady pic.twitter.com/nkui0ZHNrt — InTheMorning33 (@the_in98854) June 5, 2026

This is the Left's new standard.

It's amusing to watch you people tie yourself up in intellectual knots to support him — Wayfarer (@wayfarer679) June 5, 2026

If by 'amusing', you really mean pathetic.

Hahahahahahahaha



10/10, no notes. Lying intruder rape fantasist with Nazi tattoo who roughs up girlfriends and sexts random young women just after getting married has more than a "Karen from HR" problem.



Besides, being 100% disabled he can't work at a place with HR apparently. — Unfortunate Conflict of Evidence (@XYZZY83382151) June 5, 2026

The Left should definitely continue to go down this road. It will be super helpful for the ... Republicans.

Hahahaha. I get you need to cash flow to keep defending him. But really?



He's the furthest thing from a real man. He's the dark version of @Tim_Walz



Guarantee he's been an embarrassment to his friends and family prior to 15 minutes of fame.



No job, unstable, disappointment — Gulfexplorer (@Gulfexplorer1) June 5, 2026

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To be fair, Platner said he would rape intruders but not in a 'gay' way. Walz would never say that.

This is indistinguishable from the far right manosphere at this point — Kai Samuelsen 🧦🗽🚅 (@KaiDaigoji) June 5, 2026

It's a horseshoe.

lol? Platner is literally 100% in favor of all the woke policies those same Dem HR ladies are you absolute moron....are you stupid? — Adam Gross (@adhdrunsme) June 5, 2026

He just likes a little sexual harassment and roughing up his girlfriends (allegedly) on the side.

You are a hypocrite, nothing else. If you will back this filth, there is no bottom. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) June 5, 2026

This is the hill Democrats are willing to die on.

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