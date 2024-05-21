America First Legal Files Complaint Claiming Pennsylvania is Cutting Corners When Vetting...
AOC Tries to Shame Rudy Giuliani and is Immediately Shut Down in an Embarrassing Fashion

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:30 PM on May 21, 2024
Meme

Recently, Rudy Giuliani announced his new coffee venture. Apparently, AOC caught wind of this and thought she would make a hilarious joke (as if she herself is not a hysterical joke). 

This did not go quite as she planned.

Oof! Best not scoff at others when you are selling your own overpriced merchandise.

There is no need to advertise. Everyone already knows she is dumb.

Bless their hearts.

It just gets worse every day, actually.

Now, Biden is the opposite of all of that.

Oh, that's her and her overpriced sweatshirts.

Oh, Sandy!

This tweep brought all the receipts!

Yes, she most certainly did and still does!

This is so true. Hist contributions after 9/11 can never be overlooked.

Your head must be spinning. 

Those were the good old days.

Exactly! At least he isn't sympathetic to Hamas. AOC has no reason to talk about anyone being a traitor to America. She should take a look in the mirror.









