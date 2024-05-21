AOC Tries to Shame Rudy Giuliani and is Immediately Shut Down in an Embarrassing Fashion

Recently, Rudy Giuliani announced his new coffee venture. Apparently, AOC caught wind of this and thought she would make a hilarious joke (as if she herself is not a hysterical joke).

Does anyone remember falling asleep with the TV on as a kid and waking up to the weirdest ads on at 2am?



This and the Trump campaign are basically that except the scams are to cover the legal fees of creeps, rapists, and traitors to democracy. https://t.co/L06xCr7rDl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 21, 2024

This did not go quite as she planned.

Oof! Best not scoff at others when you are selling your own overpriced merchandise.

Oh, Baby Girl. Stop advertising your ignorance. — beach petey 🐊🍊 (@BeachPetey) May 21, 2024

There is no need to advertise. Everyone already knows she is dumb.

You scammed your voters. whats the difference? — 𝚁𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙳𝚊𝚍 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) May 21, 2024

Bless their hearts.

Remember waking up to learn that a bartender with no political experience, or any other experience for that matter, was elected to Congress? Talk about weird and creepy. — Just Some Lady (@justsomelady_) May 21, 2024

It just gets worse every day, actually.

Do you remember when we had the best President of the United States



Do you remember when America was safe and prosperous



That was all because of Donald Trump — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) May 21, 2024

Now, Biden is the opposite of all of that.

Oh, that's her and her overpriced sweatshirts.

They still don’t want to date you no matter how much you persist Alex 😎 pic.twitter.com/L8yDjtkfl6 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) May 21, 2024

Oh, Sandy!

I remember falling asleep & waking up thinking:

1. you were a bartender who pretends to be a serious member of Congress when you're just an activist and influencer.

2. you said the world is coming to an end in 12 years (2030) in an ignorant rant about climate change

3. you were… — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SH*THOLE (@DoTheRightWing) May 21, 2024

This tweep brought all the receipts!

Didnt you sell overpriced sweatshop shirts that said “Eat The Rich”? — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) May 21, 2024

Yes, she most certainly did and still does!

He accomplished more for NY than you could do in 10 life times. — Dylan (@That_Irish_Guy8) May 21, 2024

This is so true. Hist contributions after 9/11 can never be overlooked.

Literally the entire Democratic Party is the party of getting criminals out of jail. Ending police and decarceration. The hell are you talking about — TheXReportCard (@TheXReportCard) May 21, 2024

I get that deja vu every time you make a nonsensical statement. Which is every statement you make — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) May 21, 2024

Your head must be spinning.

Bartender say what? — Plebeian (@76Gargoyle) May 21, 2024

Do you remember when we didn’t have unamerican terrorist sympathizers like you in our government? — Mike Johnson press release (parody) (@realClemsonMike) May 21, 2024

Those were the good old days.

At least he's patriotic, @AOC, and he doesn't support jihadists. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 21, 2024

Exactly! At least he isn't sympathetic to Hamas. AOC has no reason to talk about anyone being a traitor to America. She should take a look in the mirror.































