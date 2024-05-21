Donald Trump Caught Using Nazi Language Again

Here's a post we didn't want to write but progressives' heads are exploding today over Donald Trump promising to usher in a "unified riech" if re-elected. Trump's already been called out several times on using Nazi language lifted straight from "Mein Kampf" — CNN even did a fact-check, nothing that Trump had at a rally called to eliminate all the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs who are living like vermin in our society. Do you know who else used the word vermin? Hitler. NPR published a piece called, "Why Trump's authoritarian language about 'vermin' matters." Trump's "vermin" comment echoes Nazi Germany, Axios reported President Joe Biden as saying. "Trump's rhetoric now bounces around from confusion to rodent-like terms once used by fascist leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini," wrote USA Today.

That wasn't the end of it. Earlier this month, the AP reported on Trump using Nazi-like language again, calling the Biden administration a "Gestapo" administration at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser.

Now liberals are in flames because a Trump fan made a video that very briefly included the words, "united Reich."

Donald Trump posted a video about "What's Next For America" if he were to become president.



Underneath, it touts "the creation of a UNIFIED REICH" – straight out of Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/RdctGmZz0e — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 21, 2024

Meidas Touch says this story needs to be everywhere, even at Twitchy, so here we are.

Here's very serious congressman Dan Goldman:

Saying the quiet part out loud: Donald Trump wants to be the next Adolf Hitler. https://t.co/RXX7QIdjwz — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) May 21, 2024

It certainly was bait for the Left, but it seems there's a simpler explanation:

"United reich" language is from this "Newspaper Vintage History Headlines" Envato Elements video template. Team Trump's first comments on this story made it sound like they'd inadvertently RT'ed somebody else's Fash Porn but this was even more of a nothingburger than that. https://t.co/0doQ9JtjZv pic.twitter.com/AwT2B11ma7 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 21, 2024

He stupidly posted a fan-made video that had a newspaper clipping in the background mentioning a unified reich.



I have to assume he got trolled.



Solution: stop being so in love with fan adoration that you hand the press fodder on a silver platter. https://t.co/D4piP3PNb0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 21, 2024

He definitely deserves criticism for not vetting the shit he reposts, but I figured it was something being blown out of proportion — Tony (@realtonysm1th) May 21, 2024

Classic Trump blunder. — Dave (@RVA_dave) May 21, 2024

Imagine living one week with the scrutinizing Trump receives🤔 — DLabatt (@DLobbregt) May 21, 2024

It was a very well done video. The headline in question isn't even visible. — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) May 21, 2024

Oh, it was visible if you went frame-by-frame through the video searching for it. It was a stupid mistake that of course Democrats are going to jump on, but Meidas Touch posted the video yesterday and it doesn't seem to be getting any traction in the media, like the week-long freak-out over the word "vermin." We'll see if Jake Tapper devotes his show to this subliminal Nazi messaging. Kind of like when they ignored Rep. Jamaal Bowman "accidentally" calling Republicans Nazis, like how he "accidentally" pulled that fire alarm.

