CNN 'Fact-Checking' Biden Campaign's Claim That Trump Is Using Nazi Rhetoric

It was a big news story in mid-November when Donald Trump at a rally used the word "vermin": "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country," Trump told a New Hampshire crowd.

We don't know where CNN has been hiding … it was over a month ago that the Washington Post accused Donald Trump of parroting Hitler at one of his rallies. To be fair, CNN's Jake Tapper did dedicate part of "The Lead" to Trump calling his political opponents "vermin." NPR published a piece called, "Why Trump's authoritarian language about 'vermin' matters." Trump's "vermin" comment echoes Nazi Germany, Axios reported Biden as saying. "Trump's rhetoric now bounces around from confusion to rodent-like terms once used by fascist leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini," wrote USA Today.

As we posted though, Matt Orfalea posted a brilliant thread with screenshots of all the times the Washington Post had called Trump and Republicans who supported him "vermin" and "rats."

WaPo repeatedly called Trump & Republicans "Rats" & "Vermin". Now they won't stop comparing Trump to Hitler for using the same dehumanizing language.



🧵/1 pic.twitter.com/oajUhEP8DC — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) December 7, 2023

For some reason, CNN is back on the story and is "fact-checking" Trump's Hitler-echoing comments using comments from the Biden administration.

CNN accuses Trump of invoking "Nazi Rhetoric" with a "fact-check" supporting statements from the Biden campaign which accuse Trump of having "parroted Adolf Hitler" and using "language you heard from Nazi Germany." pic.twitter.com/ZJIJpPN8XM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2023

And Hillary Clinton called half the country "deplorables." The media didn't seem to care, but voters did.

We already did the "Trump is Hitler" thing when he was in office; why revive it for 2024? Because they're scared.

Did he say something about putting certain folks in chains? — Robert Nolen (@robtnolen) December 18, 2023

I've seen repugnant, cheap, and shotty propaganda from @CNN @MSNBC and the other leftist media "vermin", but this takes the gaslighting cake. It's about time people start suing these scumbags for defamation. — No Bolshevik (@NoBolshevik) December 18, 2023

CNN is back to asking people to provide proof of anything after taking a break since 2021. — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) December 18, 2023

These people are crazy — Cristina Coronado (@ConLaw411) December 18, 2023

After all of the names he's been called, we have no problem with Trump saying communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs are living like vermin in our society.

The media desperately wanted Trump to be the nominee, but now that they've seen the polls, they're having second thoughts. Time to double down on the "Hitler" comparisons.

