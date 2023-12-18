Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Around 40 Percent of Student Loan Borrowers Missed Their Payment Last Month
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's...
European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Res...
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Don't Look Now but Hunter Isn't the ONLY Biden Who Thinks He Is...
Nobody Asked for This, but We're Getting It Anyways: Disney Is Reportedly Planning...
Boston Mayor Gives the Gift of...Segregation?
Let's GOOO! Trump-Appointed Judge Temporarily HALTS Removal of Confederate Memorial at Arl...
DAMNING Thread Shows How Fed Govt. Plans to Use 'Resilience' to Turn America...
Will Ferrell Wants Women to Run the World and Sorry but No ......
Nikole Hannah-Jones ACCIDENTALLY Proves How Detrimental Affirmative Action Really Was in W...
Moms Demand LOON Losing Her Mind Over Toy Gun Display in Sporting Goods...

CNN 'Fact-Checking' Biden Campaign's Claim That Trump Is Using Nazi Rhetoric

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

It was a big news story in mid-November when Donald Trump at a rally used the word "vermin": "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country," Trump told a New Hampshire crowd.

Advertisement

We don't know where CNN has been hiding … it was over a month ago that the Washington Post accused Donald Trump of parroting Hitler at one of his rallies. To be fair, CNN's Jake Tapper did dedicate part of "The Lead" to Trump calling his political opponents "vermin." NPR published a piece called, "Why Trump's authoritarian language about 'vermin' matters." Trump's "vermin" comment echoes Nazi Germany, Axios reported Biden as saying. "Trump's rhetoric now bounces around from confusion to rodent-like terms once used by fascist leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini," wrote USA Today. 

As we posted though, Matt Orfalea posted a brilliant thread with screenshots of all the times the Washington Post had called Trump and Republicans who supported him "vermin" and "rats."

For some reason, CNN is back on the story and is "fact-checking" Trump's Hitler-echoing comments using comments from the Biden administration.

Recommended

Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Brett T.
Advertisement

And Hillary Clinton called half the country "deplorables." The media didn't seem to care, but voters did.

We already did the "Trump is Hitler" thing when he was in office; why revive it for 2024? Because they're scared.

Advertisement

After all of the names he's been called, we have no problem with Trump saying communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs are living like vermin in our society.

The media desperately wanted Trump to be the nominee, but now that they've seen the polls, they're having second thoughts. Time to double down on the "Hitler" comparisons.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP HITLER JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie
Brett T.
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's a Lot of Backfire
Sam J.
European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Responds
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Amy Curtis
Around 40 Percent of Student Loan Borrowers Missed Their Payment Last Month
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie Brett T.
Advertisement