Washington Post Explains How Donald Trump's Rhetoric Compares With Hitler's

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Haven't we been through this already? When Donald Trump campaigned in 2016 on a platform of "America First," we were assured that he was using the rhetoric of Nazi Germany. Just a day ago, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace talked with Jonathan Karl about Trump's affinity for Hitler. "Trump’s affinity for Hitler was always covered under an umbrella of his stupidity," Wallace posited to Karl, who just nodded along.

Advertisement

The mainstream media, including CNN's Jake Tapper, picked up the story of Trump referring to his political opponents as "vermin." A lot of people thought vermin was giving too much credit to the people who are trying to lock up Trump in prison during his political campaign.

Jeff Clark noted that the talking points had gone out:

"How Trump's rhetoric compares with Hitler's," wrote the Washington Post. 

Igor Bobic and Jonathan Nicholson did a piece for HuffPost, which was picked up by Yahoo News, on how Republicans had looked the other way, asking several members of the GOP what they thought of the vermin remark. They write:

Top Republican lawmakers brushed aside questions about former President Donald Trump’s alarming vow to purge his political opponents, which he referred to as “vermin” in a Veterans’ Day message over the weekend.

“Is that worse than ‘deplorables’? I don’t use that kind of language, but it’s a free country,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told HuffPost on Monday, citing a comment former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton repeated about Trump supporters in 2016.

“Real Hitlers are called Hamas,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) added, referring to the militant group that launched a bloody attack against Israel last month.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also brought up the “deplorables” remark when asked about Trump’s pledge.

“Are you kidding me? After Hillary Clinton called us all deplorables, people are actually offended by that?” she told HuffPost. “She basically said that half of the country was beneath her and beneath everybody else.”

Rolling Stone: Speaker Mike Johnson Flies a Symbol of Insurrection Outside His Office
Brett T.
We don't recall the media having the vapors over Hillary Clinton calling half the nation "deplorables."

They're calling Sen. Tim Scott, who dropped out of the race, a fascist. It wouldn't matter which Republican gets the nomination — they're going to be called fascists and Nazis and compared to Hitler. Heck, when Melania Trump redid the Rose Garden, some people saw swastikas in the shrubbery.

We're being warned of the possible reemergence of "mean tweets" if Trump is reelected.

***

