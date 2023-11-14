Thread: Oilfield Rando EVISCERATES 'Climate Change' Scare Mongering Paper Cited in ABC New...
Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Karl Discuss Donald Trump's Affinity for Hitler

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 14, 2023
meme

MSNBC is keeping its eye on the ball: the 2024 election. We're not sure why Nicolle Wallace decided to cover this Monday, this being Donald Trump's affinity for Hitler. She claims it was always covered up by his stupidity. Jonathan Karl was happy to join in.

You remember Simon Ateba … he's the one all the other White House correspondents wanted removed from the briefing room. Wonder why?

The election's a year off and they're already trying to tie Trump to Hitler … again. This is really desperate.

