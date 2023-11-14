Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Karl Discuss Donald Trump's Affinity for Hitler

MSNBC is keeping its eye on the ball: the 2024 election. We're not sure why Nicolle Wallace decided to cover this Monday, this being Donald Trump's affinity for Hitler. She claims it was always covered up by his stupidity. Jonathan Karl was happy to join in.

MSNBC's @NicolleDWallace: "Trump’s affinity for Hitler was always covered under an umbrella of his stupidity." pic.twitter.com/BB9hqFQSwb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2023

In case you're not paying attention, perhaps distracted by online noise, the left is already crafting a narrative about Trump. It suggests that he's akin to Adolf Hitler and may lead the United States back to the dark ages if elected. WATCHpic.twitter.com/8HXG60CTow — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 13, 2023

You remember Simon Ateba … he's the one all the other White House correspondents wanted removed from the briefing room. Wonder why?

These two DNC shills from MSNBC have TDS. They are also fake news. — Michelle (@MichaelTPro) November 13, 2023

New drinking game!



Every time Niccole says Hitler you have to drink! — Mr Lagoon (@Jasonj247834375) November 14, 2023

The more desperate they become, the more outlandish the attacks.



I think even the slow to catch on in this country are finally seeing that.



Trump is obviously doing something right. — Rob (@kickstart0225) November 13, 2023

Trump supporters are not flooding the streets while calling for the destruction of Israel and death to Jews. The left is doing that. — Logan Riley (@R34lLoganRiley) November 13, 2023

She was heated/irritated that he didn’t say Trump was a Nazi! I can’t stop laughing at these two clowns. — Pizzaroll 🇵🇷 (@pizzarollpr23) November 14, 2023

Boy he sure blew it during his peaceful 4 years as president if his plan was to be a violent dictator.



These TV personalities are hacks. — James Erickson (@jameserickson) November 14, 2023

Pretending a person or a group is/was not smart just because they're your opponent, is stupid.



It just sets you up to underestimate the next Hitler and prevents you from learning from the smart moves they made.



Acknowledging an achievement does not make you a supporter. — SasBee (@DenSasja) November 13, 2023

Seems more than a little suspicious that following a week of pro Palestinian protests where the organizers and attendees were praising Hitler that suddenly the MSM wants to talk Trump and Hitler. I’m sure it’s a completely coincidence. — A Random Joe (@OutsideDog) November 13, 2023

I see two people having a conversation, but listening closely, they're not saying anything, except "Trump is stupid" or "Trump loves Hitler".



The globalist/Marxists are so scared of Trump right now. — JacobRabin (@JacobRabin) November 13, 2023

The election's a year off and they're already trying to tie Trump to Hitler … again. This is really desperate.

