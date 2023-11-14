Gasp! Jake Tapper Reports That Donald Trump Called His Political Opponents 'Vermin'

A lot of journalists hit their fainting couches Monday after hearing former President Donald Trump refer to his political opponents as "vermin." This takes us back to when there was a week-long news cycle over Trump calling MS-13 gang members "animals." That sent shockwaves through the media, much of which lied and claimed Trump was talking about all immigrants. That included Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Speaker Nancy Pelosi got the vapors and defended MS-13 gang members: "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? Calling people animals is not a good thing."

Calling animals what they are is a good thing. Hamas are animals. We're not concerned with their "spark of divinity."

So now Trump, who has names for everyone (e.g., Sleepy Joe), has referred to his political opponents as vermin. Jake Tapper has the story:

Trump calls his political opponents "vermin" https://t.co/3QEjvQvvqi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 14, 2023

I could not have said it better myself. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) November 14, 2023

Im not a trump guy but you are aware of how his political opponents speak of him and his supporters, right? You do understand this goes both ways. — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) November 14, 2023

Hillary Clinton called half the country "deplorables."

He was just trying to be polite. — crownwife (@crownwife) November 14, 2023

You should hear what they call him. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) November 14, 2023

Does Adam Schiff not seem like he matches that description? — Josh Wilbanks (@jwilbanks618) November 14, 2023

Who, Pencil-Neck?

And? — Troy Pallotto ♦️ 🇺🇸 (@troypallotto) November 14, 2023

You’ve called him and his supporters every insult in the book for 7 years… — Wissam Issa (@WissamIssa7) November 14, 2023

Vermin is pretty kind when you consider the people trying to prosecute him in the middle of an election cycle.

Bring back the mean tweets.

