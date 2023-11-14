Gasp! Jake Tapper Reports That Donald Trump Called His Political Opponents 'Vermin'

Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Karl Discuss Donald Trump's Affinity for Hitler
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 14, 2023
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

A lot of journalists hit their fainting couches Monday after hearing former President Donald Trump refer to his political opponents as "vermin." This takes us back to when there was a week-long news cycle over Trump calling MS-13 gang members "animals." That sent shockwaves through the media, much of which lied and claimed Trump was talking about all immigrants. That included Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Speaker Nancy Pelosi got the vapors and defended MS-13 gang members: "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? Calling people animals is not a good thing."

Calling animals what they are is a good thing. Hamas are animals. We're not concerned with their "spark of divinity."

So now Trump, who has names for everyone (e.g., Sleepy Joe), has referred to his political opponents as vermin. Jake Tapper has the story:

Hillary Clinton called half the country "deplorables."

Who, Pencil-Neck?

Vermin is pretty kind when you consider the people trying to prosecute him in the middle of an election cycle.

Bring back the mean tweets.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER

