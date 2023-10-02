In Jamaal Bowman's continuing tale of unfortunate events, he 'ACCIDENTALLY' calls Republicans 'Nazis'

MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:25 PM on October 02, 2023
Screenshot

At Twitchy, we have written extensively about the Jamaal Bowman story. We told you about Bowman pulling the alarm and then claiming it was an accident. Bowman continues to step on rakes handling this episode. The latest? His office sent out messaging guidance to other Democrats and suggested calling Republicans 'Nazis'. I'm sure that will help bring down the temperature and help all parties get along.

One suggested response from Bowman’s office to questions about the incident: “I believe Congressman Bowman when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else.”

Bowman is calling fellow Democrats to say he didn't actually approve the statement, according to one person familiar with the conversations.

Genius messaging, indeed.

Apparently, Bowman saw that message wasn't going over so well, particularly for a guy who should be showing some remorse, therefore he began to backtrack.

There are landmines everywhere for this guy.

Those fire alarm doors can be tricky, to be honest.

Perhaps Bowman and his staff should order a 'Hooked on Phonics' reading system and spend some time with it this weekend.

