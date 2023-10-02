In Jamaal Bowman's continuing tale of unfortunate events, he 'ACCIDENTALLY' calls Republicans 'Nazis'

At Twitchy, we have written extensively about the Jamaal Bowman story. We told you about Bowman pulling the alarm and then claiming it was an accident. Bowman continues to step on rakes handling this episode. The latest? His office sent out messaging guidance to other Democrats and suggested calling Republicans 'Nazis'. I'm sure that will help bring down the temperature and help all parties get along.

Advertisement

One suggested response from Bowman’s office to questions about the incident: “I believe Congressman Bowman when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else.” Bowman is calling fellow Democrats to say he didn't actually approve the statement, according to one person familiar with the conversations.

Bowman's office sent out this guidance to House Dem offices, looking for social media backup on fire alarm situation.



One proposed rebuttal: "Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else" pic.twitter.com/4gsQeMIRsR — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) October 2, 2023

“If they question me, call them a Nazi”



- Rep. Jamaal Bowman pic.twitter.com/CRYG8btvAS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 2, 2023

Genius messaging, indeed.

Criticizing someone for intentionally pulling a fire alarm makes one a Nazi now. 🤦‍♀️



This is what Rep. Bowman is asking his party to do instead of taking responsibility for his actions. Classic.



Reminder: Stop invoking Nazism unless it’s ACTUAL Nazis you’re dealing with. Gross. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 2, 2023

I just became aware that in our messaging guidance, there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent. I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis. https://t.co/DUi92VpUia — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) October 2, 2023

Apparently, Bowman saw that message wasn't going over so well, particularly for a guy who should be showing some remorse, therefore he began to backtrack.

The Congressman’s office did not know the use of the term Nazi would set off rhetorical alarms. They thought calling people Nazis was what opened rhetorical doors. This can all be very confusing. https://t.co/JCvWkyvzb5 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 2, 2023

There are landmines everywhere for this guy.

We are witnessing one of the worst communications meltdowns in recent Capitol Hill history.



And it all began... with a fire alarm disguised as an exit door. https://t.co/AphbfQAQog — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 2, 2023

Those fire alarm doors can be tricky, to be honest.

Jamaal Bowman on public statements released by his office https://t.co/HOzbCdsz2k pic.twitter.com/kppBPxFRXm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2023

Did you trip and fall and inadvertently pull the Nazi lever, too? https://t.co/30lVkO8DQx — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 2, 2023

"I don't know what 'FIRE ALARM' means. My staff doesn't know what 'Nazi' means. Life is just an endless series of perplexing mysteries..." https://t.co/rwlsigNhpo — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 2, 2023

Bowman doesn't know that fire alarms don't open doors and his staff apparently doesn't know the difference between Nazis and Republicans. https://t.co/YgZVVvRTu2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 2, 2023

Advertisement

Man, he AND his comms team can’t read. https://t.co/j4cL1lurRP — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 2, 2023

Perhaps Bowman and his staff should order a 'Hooked on Phonics' reading system and spend some time with it this weekend.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















