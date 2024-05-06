AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference

Remember when it became a weeklong story when Donald Trump said at a rally that there'd be a bloodbath in the auto industry if Joe Biden were re-elected? The media cut off the part about the auto industry and dutifully reported, "Trump promises bloodbath if Biden re-elected." And they ran with it for a week.

Advertisement

It was back in November when CNN's Jake Tapper and other journalists got the vapors when Trump called his political opponents "vermin." And by his political opponents: "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country,” Trump said.

There were suddenly pieces everywhere about Trump's Nazi rhetoric. Do you know who else had called people vermin? That's right: Adolph Hitler.

The Associated Press is reporting that Trump has gone back to plagiarizing from "Mein Kampf" by calling Joe Biden's a "Gestapo administration."

Trump says Biden is running a 'Gestapo' administration. It's his latest reference to Nazi Germany https://t.co/xda5LGmNgK — The Associated Press (@AP) May 5, 2024

It's just his latest reference to Nazi Germany. The AP reports:

Donald Trump told Republican donors at his Florida resort this weekend that President Joe Biden is running a “Gestapo administration,” the latest example of the former president employing the language of Nazi Germany in his campaign rhetoric. The remarks Saturday at Mar-a-Lago were described by people who attended the event and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The “Gestapo” comment, one person said, came as Trump renewed his complaint that Biden’s White House is behind the multiple criminal prosecutions of the presumptive GOP nominee, including his ongoing hush money and fraud trial in New York and additional cases stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Which party’s foot soldiers are currently attacking Jews on college campuses around the country? Which administration is currently running interference for them? Which party’s donor class is funding the Ivy League pogroms? https://t.co/MyTIQWEvTS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 6, 2024

Fact check ✅️ True — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 5, 2024

You don’t get out much & talk to American citizens, do you? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 6, 2024

Actually, the Nazis gave people more rights than Biden does his political enemies. Trump’s being generous as usual. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) May 5, 2024

Sounds accurate. — sebastian (@stoicsebastian) May 6, 2024

A broken clock is right twice a day. Congrats AP. — chris canio (@ChrisCanio) May 6, 2024

Tell me you’re an establishment shill, without telling me you’re an establishment shill. — Skeptic (@Socalfamof5) May 6, 2024

Really, @AP, this is your headline? Do better. — Alyson Cummings (@alysoncummings) May 5, 2024

Well it’s the truth. — Sharon (@ScottishCajun1) May 5, 2024

If the boot fits . . . — Code Red (@mmorsepfd) May 5, 2024

One of those exceedingly rare times Trump’s not wrong — Thor Teenanoh (@mdlarho) May 5, 2024

He ain't wrong, commies — Bourgeois Monkey (@BourgeoisMonkee) May 6, 2024

Advertisement

Biden’s handlers are running the Gestapo administration. — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) May 5, 2024

Is this the administration that was going to send OSHA into your business and fire anyone who hadn't had the COVID-19 vaccine? The one that said there were very fine people on both sides of the pro-Hamas campus protests where Jews have been literally blocked from entering campus? That one that's trying to get its opponent thrown in jail before the election?

***



