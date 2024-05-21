MSNBC's Chris Hayes Among Those Baffled by Predictable Report About What Happened to US Aid to Gaza

On Monday Reuters had a report about the U.S.-built floating pier near Gaza designed to facilitate delivering humanitarian assistance into that area. According to Reuters, much, if not all, of the aid wasn't ending up in the intended hands. The story wasn't surprising in the least:

Then, one day later, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the veracity of the Reuters report, adding that the U.S. doesn't believe ANY of the aid sent has reached people in need in Gaza:

To date, over 569 metric tons of humanitarian assistance has been delivered across the temporary pier in Gaza, says @PentagonPresSec — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) May 21, 2024

Due to logistical issues in distributing the aid coming in through the pier, US, Israeli and UN officials are discussing "alternative routes" for the safe movement of staff and cargo, Ryder adds — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) May 21, 2024

The Biden White House oversaw the construction of a $300 million pier ostensibly designed to get aid to people in Gaza and it's apparently ended up being an operation supporting Hamas. That's according to a Pentagon spokesperson:

Wow: Ryder says "I do not believe" any of the aid that's been delivered through the pier has actually gotten to the people of Gaza — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) May 21, 2024

An estimated 569+ metric tons of humanitarian aid has been delivered to Gaza via the temporary pier.



None of it has made it to the people of Gaza. https://t.co/RZzxG7nmBn — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 21, 2024

That's probably the most predictable thing in this history of predictable things, but lefty commentators such as MSNBC's Chris Hayes can't believe anybody was able to undermine Joe Biden's foreign policy genius:

Of course Chris Hayes is shocked by this. pic.twitter.com/k0KPGguyqr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 21, 2024

He's supposed to be one of the smarter liberal pundits, and he's flabbergasted by something everyone saw coming a mile away — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 21, 2024

Who could have possibly predicted that? Not this guy:

Is that really very surprising?

Hamas is stealing it moron. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 21, 2024

It is absolutely hilarious that you're shocked Biden's plan actually sucks. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) May 21, 2024

You'd think that after 3.5 years of every Biden plan sucking that the Left wouldn't be surprised anymore when another great idea ends up sucking, and yet here we are.

Chris Hayes was today years old when he found out that Hamas doesn’t actually care about the wellbeing of the Palestinian people



MSNBC only hires the best https://t.co/u2ECthQRdM pic.twitter.com/NgO5P5Dgvh — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 21, 2024

If you’re surprised by this, I have a bridge from Gaza to the West Bank to sell you. https://t.co/BX4G4zVuYg — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 21, 2024

MSNBC will probably end up trying to find a way to blame climate change and Trump for this.

To call Biden’s foreign policy decisions “moronic” would be an insult to morons. https://t.co/96ff6NQxVL — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 22, 2024

Biden's been a disaster on all fronts.