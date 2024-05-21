Donald Trump Caught Using Nazi Language Again
James Comey Warns That Donald Trump Would Use the Power of the DOJ to Target His Enemies

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 21, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Projection is the name of the game with Democrats this election season. They're all afraid that if Donald Trump is re-elected, he'll weaponize the Justice Department and the FBI against his enemies. We learned this on the same day we learned that Biden's DOJ authorized the FBI to use deadly force during its raid of Mar-a-Lago and even engage the Secret Service — just like when they raided Joe Biden's house and found all of those classified documents in his garage.

Weasels like Rep. Adam Schiff have already said they take Trump's threat to imprison them very seriously. Maybe they should.

Former FBI Director James Comey was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday and warned that Trump, if given a second term, would "use the power of the DOJ and the FBI to target his enemies."

As we said above, pure projection.

A lot of people who should be locked up are running free and doing hits on MSNBC. Those chants of "Lock her up!" at Trump rallies were meant to be taken seriously.

They don't seem so certain that Joe Biden has the 2024 election wrapped up in a bag. All we hear about is the impended end of democracy if Trump "seizes power" in November.

***

