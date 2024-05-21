James Comey Warns That Donald Trump Would Use the Power of the DOJ to Target His Enemies

Projection is the name of the game with Democrats this election season. They're all afraid that if Donald Trump is re-elected, he'll weaponize the Justice Department and the FBI against his enemies. We learned this on the same day we learned that Biden's DOJ authorized the FBI to use deadly force during its raid of Mar-a-Lago and even engage the Secret Service — just like when they raided Joe Biden's house and found all of those classified documents in his garage.

Weasels like Rep. Adam Schiff have already said they take Trump's threat to imprison them very seriously. Maybe they should.

Former FBI Director James Comey was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday and warned that Trump, if given a second term, would "use the power of the DOJ and the FBI to target his enemies."

James Comey on Morning Joe asserts Trump is a 'threat' to the rule of law that will target his political enemies:

"He is a threat to the rule of law in America. If he has the ability, smarter than he was last time, to use the power of the DOJ and the FBI to target his enemies."… pic.twitter.com/48JKBOZQIC — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 21, 2024

As we said above, pure projection.

I can only hope that he’s smarter than last time and uses DOJ and FBI just like Biden is doing! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) May 21, 2024

Oh the irony…. From the man who single handedly used the “justice system” to subvert the rule of law. — JosstheBoss (@zenjstar) May 21, 2024

Comey used the government to TARGET trump when HE knew there was no evidence that wasnt manufactured by Hillary. HE KNEW IT WAS ALL A LIE.



He deserves prison and he knows it. — Temple of Alacrity (@MyNameIsTemple) May 21, 2024

Well, I'll be; the Crossfire Hurricane band is getting back together.



David Corn, Lanny Davis, now, dirty cop, Comey.



What's the occasion? Oh, another assault on the voters and their candidate. — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) May 21, 2024

You’d think Comey would try to articulate this in a way that doesn’t sound like he’s a soulless hypocrite, surely there must be a way he could spin this argument given his previous position that doesn’t make him look like your everyday corporate media shill . 🥹 — Nancy (@sooo_nance) May 21, 2024

That charge from Comey is comical. He should be in jail for violations in the front of the FISA court to illegally spy on fellow citizens. Not to mention letting Hillary completely avoid prosecution, acting well outside of this expertise. Complete bovine scatology. — Meigs1865 (@Cliffor10092138) May 21, 2024

James Comey should be in the middle of his prison term right now — Slow (@SlowLaneLodge) May 21, 2024

A lot of people who should be locked up are running free and doing hits on MSNBC. Those chants of "Lock her up!" at Trump rallies were meant to be taken seriously.

Translation: If Trump wins he’ll do to us what we’re doing to him. What makes it even scarier is he’ll have actual evidence of actual crime to use against us. — PropheticJustice (@JeffPea88054714) May 21, 2024

It’s fascinating that leftists who pretended to be government officials always accuse others of doing exactly what they have done. — Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) May 21, 2024

Comey seems nervous. — Todd Jeffries (@ToddJeffries) May 21, 2024

You mean what you did? I sure hope he does everything you did to him and his staff back to you times two. — The Thrill (@PhinPhil) May 21, 2024

Comey belongs in federal prison, so he may be partially right — Mark HK (@mlehmhk) May 21, 2024

They don't seem so certain that Joe Biden has the 2024 election wrapped up in a bag. All we hear about is the impended end of democracy if Trump "seizes power" in November.

