NBC News Apparently Has No Idea What the Damage from a Tornado Looks Like

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:30 PM on May 21, 2024
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

Now, when a news agency is talking about a crime, it is appropriate to say 'alleged' as the person may not be convicted as of yet. There are some things, however, that can be said with certainty. A town leveled by a tornado is one of them. NBC News wasn't so sure and wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt.

It is very likely they are stupid.

The tornado must be left leaning.

It's a very litigious tornado. 

If something other than a tornado did that much damage, America has a problem.

Honestly, it shouldn't even take that confirmation for them to recognize a tornado. My goodness. 

Don't underestimate a derecho.

They don't recognize a baby in the womb as a person, but apparently a storm deserves personhood, according to NBC.

Sure hope it wasn't aliens.

Yes, indeed. They face months and months of clean up after a horrific tornado.






