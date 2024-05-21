NBC News Apparently Has No Idea What the Damage from a Tornado Looks Like

Now, when a news agency is talking about a crime, it is appropriate to say 'alleged' as the person may not be convicted as of yet. There are some things, however, that can be said with certainty. A town leveled by a tornado is one of them. NBC News wasn't so sure and wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt.

DEVELOPING: Drone footage from Greenfield, Iowa shows the damage after an alleged Tornado leveled the community pic.twitter.com/NxfyXv14xH — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) May 21, 2024

“alleged Tornado” are you stupid it was a tornado ….. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 22, 2024

It is very likely they are stupid.

You guys ran every unsubstantiated story on Trump you could find. Anonymous sources all. You were a willing participant in the Russian-Collusion lie.



Now, with the tragedy from a tornado unfolding, you say "alleged"? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 21, 2024

The tornado must be left leaning.

“Alleged”?



Is the tornado gonna sue ya? — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) May 21, 2024

It's a very litigious tornado.

“Alleged”

What a joke. Y’all don’t always have to use that word when the evidence is literally in front of you. — Zarhle (@Zarhle1) May 21, 2024

It was confirmed by the NWS it’s not alleged — Nick Smego ⚡️🌪️ (@COWeatherguy) May 21, 2024

If something other than a tornado did that much damage, America has a problem.

ALLEGED? I mean it sure wasn’t Godzilla. 🤦‍♂️ — 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) May 22, 2024

It's not an 'alleged' tornado' it was a tornado, start paying attention to real citizen journalist doing the on the ground reporting #StormChasers that are out there!! — BarbLuvsAlaska🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸 (@Bud_Bailey3) May 21, 2024

Honestly, it shouldn't even take that confirmation for them to recognize a tornado. My goodness.

“Alleged”? Or you are not sure if it identifies as a tornado yet? — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) May 21, 2024

You have to say "alleged" tornado because a Derecho might sue you for slander and libel. https://t.co/3p3JZksAcU — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 21, 2024

Don't underestimate a derecho.

Alleged Tornado? Does NBC think a Tornado can sue for defamation? https://t.co/W9oD1TipsP — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) May 21, 2024

They don't recognize a baby in the womb as a person, but apparently a storm deserves personhood, according to NBC.

Attorneys for the “alleged” tornado categorically deny involvement in said destruction and will be seeking legal redress. https://t.co/oQy90o7Sag — Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) May 22, 2024

how does one “allege” a tornado? https://t.co/8h7Uaxp736 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 22, 2024

What else would it be? https://t.co/KzlRgUuSY9 — Thomas Knepshield $11 (@tknep3) May 21, 2024

How does one “ allege” such a tornado? Has it retained council? What else could it be ? Do you know something all of us need to know right now? https://t.co/3qCM0tUtYa — Helga Von Tippler (@DanaLeaB1) May 21, 2024

Sure hope it wasn't aliens.

Prayers going out to the people affected by the tornadoes from today 😔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/emSPkztr0n — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) May 21, 2024

Yes, indeed. They face months and months of clean up after a horrific tornado.



















