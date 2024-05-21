NBC News Apparently Has No Idea What the Damage from a Tornado Looks Like

Now, when a news agency is talking about a crime, it is appropriate to say 'alleged' as the person may not be convicted as of yet. There are some things, however, that can be said with certainty. A town leveled by a tornado is one of them. NBC News wasn't so sure and wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt.
DEVELOPING: Drone footage from Greenfield, Iowa shows the damage after an alleged Tornado leveled the community pic.twitter.com/NxfyXv14xH— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) May 21, 2024
“alleged Tornado” are you stupid it was a tornado …..— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 22, 2024
It is very likely they are stupid.
You guys ran every unsubstantiated story on Trump you could find. Anonymous sources all. You were a willing participant in the Russian-Collusion lie.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 21, 2024
Now, with the tragedy from a tornado unfolding, you say "alleged"?
The tornado must be left leaning.
“Alleged”?— Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) May 21, 2024
Is the tornado gonna sue ya?
It's a very litigious tornado.
“Alleged”— Zarhle (@Zarhle1) May 21, 2024
What a joke. Y’all don’t always have to use that word when the evidence is literally in front of you.
It was confirmed by the NWS it’s not alleged— Nick Smego ⚡️🌪️ (@COWeatherguy) May 21, 2024
If something other than a tornado did that much damage, America has a problem.
ALLEGED? I mean it sure wasn’t Godzilla. 🤦♂️— 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) May 22, 2024
Recommended
It's not an 'alleged' tornado' it was a tornado, start paying attention to real citizen journalist doing the on the ground reporting #StormChasers that are out there!!— BarbLuvsAlaska🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸 (@Bud_Bailey3) May 21, 2024
Honestly, it shouldn't even take that confirmation for them to recognize a tornado. My goodness.
“Alleged”? Or you are not sure if it identifies as a tornado yet?— PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) May 21, 2024
You have to say "alleged" tornado because a Derecho might sue you for slander and libel. https://t.co/3p3JZksAcU— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 21, 2024
Don't underestimate a derecho.
Alleged Tornado? Does NBC think a Tornado can sue for defamation? https://t.co/W9oD1TipsP— Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) May 21, 2024
They don't recognize a baby in the womb as a person, but apparently a storm deserves personhood, according to NBC.
Attorneys for the “alleged” tornado categorically deny involvement in said destruction and will be seeking legal redress. https://t.co/oQy90o7Sag— Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) May 22, 2024
how does one “allege” a tornado? https://t.co/8h7Uaxp736— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 22, 2024
What else would it be? https://t.co/KzlRgUuSY9— Thomas Knepshield $11 (@tknep3) May 21, 2024
*Alleged*?— ✝️⚡Deus 𝕏 Mushina⚡✝️ (@MushKat) May 21, 2024
As opposed to...what? https://t.co/wcYblbcikL
How does one “ allege” such a tornado? Has it retained council? What else could it be ? Do you know something all of us need to know right now? https://t.co/3qCM0tUtYa— Helga Von Tippler (@DanaLeaB1) May 21, 2024
Sure hope it wasn't aliens.
Prayers going out to the people affected by the tornadoes from today 😔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/emSPkztr0n— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) May 21, 2024
Yes, indeed. They face months and months of clean up after a horrific tornado.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member