OK, so before we show you exactly what AOC said to Ted Cruz that was so dumb and just begging for a schooling sesh, let’s set the stage.

Earlier this week, Cruz took the NAACP to task for claiming that it’s not safe for black people to travel to Florida:

Everyone’s favorite Twitter historian Kevin Kruse then weighed in with what he thought was some kind of dunk on Cruz (it wasn’t):

And that inspired AEI emeritus scholar and Atlantic contributing editor Norman Ornstein to take his own swipe at Cruz:

Since Kruse and Ornstein were apparently a bit fuzzy on the history of the civil rights movement in America, Cruz gave them a crash refresher course:

And that was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s cue to wade into the discussion, where she proceeded to drown in a sea of her own ignorance. That sort of thing tends to happen when you’re perpetually way out of your depth.

Here’s what AOC had to say to Cruz:

Now, you can see by the number of likes on that tweet that AOC’s minions are big fans of how she handled Cruz there. Because they will eagerly swallow whatever slop she feeds them and beg for more.

But just because AOC’s tweets get lots of likes doesn’t mean that they aren’t as dishonest and stupid as she is. And there was no shortage of people who were more than happy to set the record straight.

AOC knows very little, period.

