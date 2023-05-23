OK, so before we show you exactly what AOC said to Ted Cruz that was so dumb and just begging for a schooling sesh, let’s set the stage.

Earlier this week, Cruz took the NAACP to task for claiming that it’s not safe for black people to travel to Florida:

This is bizarre. And utterly dishonest. In the 1950s & 1960s, the NAACP did extraordinary good helping lead the civil rights movement. Today, Dr. King would be ashamed of how profoundly they’ve lost their way. https://t.co/F9EAiEfDP6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2023

Everyone’s favorite Twitter historian Kevin Kruse then weighed in with what he thought was some kind of dunk on Cruz (it wasn’t):

In 1965, Dr. King called for a national boycott of the state of Alabama, saying that Democratic Gov. George Wallace's policies constituted "a reign of terror" against Black Americans. pic.twitter.com/bSUqKslpcJ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 22, 2023

And that inspired AEI emeritus scholar and Atlantic contributing editor Norman Ornstein to take his own swipe at Cruz:

Guess who would’ve been first in line to filibuster against the voting rights act, and the civil rights act. Yes, Ted Cruz! https://t.co/ZljiJED3P8 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 22, 2023

Since Kruse and Ornstein were apparently a bit fuzzy on the history of the civil rights movement in America, Cruz gave them a crash refresher course:

Nonsense. That shameful filibuster was led by Democrats—your party. My party—the Republicans—proudly voted for the Civil Rights Act in much higher percentages than the racist Dems. https://t.co/MgPZZFTlak — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

And that was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s cue to wade into the discussion, where she proceeded to drown in a sea of her own ignorance. That sort of thing tends to happen when you’re perpetually way out of your depth.

Here’s what AOC had to say to Cruz:

Why don’t you go ahead and tell people what happened to the parties after that, Ted https://t.co/fiJgIgVZHO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2023

Now, you can see by the number of likes on that tweet that AOC’s minions are big fans of how she handled Cruz there. Because they will eagerly swallow whatever slop she feeds them and beg for more.

But just because AOC’s tweets get lots of likes doesn’t mean that they aren’t as dishonest and stupid as she is. And there was no shortage of people who were more than happy to set the record straight.

Nothing happened, Democrats continued dominating the south until the early aughts. https://t.co/dSemUTN3kR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 23, 2023

Nothing happened. Democrats controlled the South until the early 2000s, Alexandria. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 23, 2023

Nothing happened. Those Democrats stayed Democrat and served for decades after that. https://t.co/Qnh8KTNciz — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2023

They still control every major city. I guess major metros missed the memo. — Drunk News Anchor (@DrunkNewsHQ) May 23, 2023

Why don’t you go ahead and name ten Dixiecrats who retired as republicans. They swung the ideology of a whole party, right? Should be easy. https://t.co/DgFGHJB0Ej — Dr Good Wood (👍,👍) (@Chart0grapher) May 23, 2023

The part where the Democrats elected Robert Byrd into senate for 51 years? — Tribe (@tribe_zero) May 23, 2023

“It is almost impossible to imagine the United States Senate without Robert Byrd. He was not just its longest serving member, he was its heart and soul. From my first day in the Senate, I sought out his guidance, and he was always generous with his time and his wisdom” -Clinton pic.twitter.com/QeHG5IS9Ir — Tribe (@tribe_zero) May 23, 2023

Democrats became even more racist, trying to hold back minorities at every turn while pretending to be their champions? — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) May 23, 2023

Democrats used the social safety net policies contrived under FDR to tell monitories they are oppressed in a way that they could never overcome and pitched their “big tent” lie. The only thing strong than their hate was their want for power. https://t.co/HqPhtTxnI7 — Joey Jones 🦿🦿 (@Johnny_Joey) May 23, 2023

I can help! Democrats doubled down by embracing the “soft bigotry of low expectations” angle, becoming a party bent on telling a myriad of groups that they’re weak and incapable without the party’s help in an attempt to keep them under their thumb. Y’all are heinous. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 23, 2023

Literally nothing. Democrats are still the same racist a$$holes they always were. https://t.co/tqKri5S9lt — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) May 23, 2023

For an ideology so obsessed with historical justice, you guys seem to know very little about the political party you champion. https://t.co/jGjJvye7t5 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2023

AOC knows very little, period.

I’ve never seen any convincing evidence that the party switch happened. I will say, that if I were in the party of the KKK I’d be making up switch stories too. https://t.co/8WHvVkwdiK — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) May 23, 2023

